Local Roundup: Auburn shuts out Syracuse behind freshman pitcher Hoey

Jason Irwin had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs, four RBIs and two doubles. He also walked. Jake Hansen dropped in four hits, including a double, with two runs and one RBI. Alec McQueeney finished 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Ryan Stewart (two runs, two RBIs, walk, double) and Ryan Birchard (three runs, two RBIs, one walk, one double) also chipped in with multi-hit games.

Will Coleman started on the mound and went six innings. Oswego batters managed only four hits and one earned run. Coleman walked two and struck out five.

Auburn (5-2) travels to Oswego Friday.

Port Byron 5, Pulaski 1: Brandon Relfe was the winning pitcher, as he lasted six innings and racked up nine strikeouts. He was charged with five hits and no runs against.

Relfe also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Gabe Rhodes hit 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Tyler Merkley added one RBI and scored three times.

BOYS LACROSSE