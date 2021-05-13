Local Roundup: Auburn shuts out Syracuse behind freshman pitcher Hoey

Auburn softball beat Syracuse City 15-0 on Thursday behind a shutout performance from freshman Grace Hoey.
Hoey pitched all six innings and struck out 11 Syracuse batters. Syracuse managed only two hits and one walk. Those three baserunners were the only ones allowed all game, as Auburn's fielders played errorless defense.
Morgan Cook paced the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double and four runs scored. Doray DiLallo hit an inside-the-park home run as part of a 2-for-5 day. Sydney Marinelli knocked in two doubles, while Abby Carr had two hits including one for extra bases. Elise Clifford chipped in with a triple and Madison Lowe registered a double.
Auburn (3-1) travels to East Syracuse Minoa in Friday.
Union Springs 11, Marathon 4: Danielle Waldron and Natalie Wright led the Wolves' offense with two hits apiece. Hailey Smith and Ava Dennis both hit doubles. Hailee Smith delivered her fourth straight win in the circle. She allowed five hits and struck out nine.
Union Springs (4-0) travels to Southern Cayuga on Monday.
Bishop Ludden 14, Weedsport 11: Christina Jackson went 3-for-5 with a run and three RBIs for the Warriors. Other hitters included Trinity Davis (2-for-4, two runs, two doubles), Morgan Flask (2-for-4, one run, one double) and Rachel Sheets (2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs).
Weedsport is home against Fabius-Pompey on Friday.
Pulaski 7, Port Byron 6: Pulaski came back to beat the Panthers in the final inning. Hannah Jones recorded three hits, while Nicole Namisniak (two runs, one RBI) and Jordan Cook (RBI, walk) had two hits apiece.
BASEBALL
Weedsport 4, Bishop Ludden 3: Down to their final three outs and trailing by one, Weedsport scored twice in the seventh inning to overtake Bishop Ludden.
The Warriors initially held the lead after a pair of runs in the fourth, but Bishop Ludden stormed back with three runs of their own in the sixth to put Weedsport on its heels.
Weedsport totaled eight hits in the win, including three singles from Joe Guy. Andrew Seward added two hits. Ashton Benedict double and drove in two runs, while Antonio Tortorello and Peyton Newton each had one hit, one run and one RBI.
Seward pitched the first six innings. He struck out 10 batters while walking three. He was charged with one earned run (three total) and two hits. Parker McBride pitched the final inning and struck out a pair to end it.
Auburn 16, Oswego 2: The Maroons snapped a two-game skid thanks to a six-run first inning. Auburn also racked up 18 hits including five for extra bases.
Jason Irwin had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs, four RBIs and two doubles. He also walked. Jake Hansen dropped in four hits, including a double, with two runs and one RBI. Alec McQueeney finished 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Ryan Stewart (two runs, two RBIs, walk, double) and Ryan Birchard (three runs, two RBIs, one walk, one double) also chipped in with multi-hit games.
Will Coleman started on the mound and went six innings. Oswego batters managed only four hits and one earned run. Coleman walked two and struck out five.
Auburn (5-2) travels to Oswego Friday.
Port Byron 5, Pulaski 1: Brandon Relfe was the winning pitcher, as he lasted six innings and racked up nine strikeouts. He was charged with five hits and no runs against.
Relfe also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Gabe Rhodes hit 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Tyler Merkley added one RBI and scored three times.
BOYS LACROSSE
Skaneateles 19, Chittenango 4: Grayson Brunelle struck for five goals and two assists, Cole Kennedy tallied four goals, and Colin Morrissey added three goals with one assist. Nolan Signor and Ryan Willard (assist) figured in with two goals each. Max Wamp (four assists), Jack Weeks and Aidan Donovan (assist) rounded out the scoring. Luke Renaud made five saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Skaneateles 15, Chittenango 1: Twelve different players picked up goals for the Lakers, including Maggie Newton, Rachel Hackler and Alison Whipple who all scored twice. Other scorers included Julia O'Connor, Ava Logan, Campbell Torrey, Bella Brogan, Maeve McNeil, Makenzie Miller, Elizabeth Wamp, and Kelsey Rutledge. Lilly Marquardt was credited with two helpers.
CBA 18, Jordan-Elbridge 8: Gabbi Gunnip posted seven of the Eagles' goals, while Clara Jean Derby had the other. Gb Skotninski made four saves.
J-E (2-4) is home against Westhill on Tuesday.
FROM WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Union Springs 22, Groton 2: Ryan Bailey went a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBIs for the Wolves. He also walked once.
Nick Weaver (two runs, three RBIs, double) and Matt Winters (one run, two RBIs) recorded three-hit games. Jake Walter (four runs, four RBIs, double) and Dustin Walawender (two runs, three RBIs) contributed two hits apiece.
Pitcher Luke Nickerson held the Indians to only six hits. He struck out seven and walked four.
The game was called early due to the 10-run mercy rule. Union Springs (3-1) travels to Newfield on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Weedsport 14, Pulaski 6: Christina Jackson pitched a complete game to earn the win. She allowed six runs (only two earned) with three strikeouts and six walks.
Jackson was also the Warriors’ most effective hitter, finishing 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBIs. She hit one home run and tripled.
Leah Hanscomb (three runs, two RBIs, double) and Trinity Davis (three runs, three RBIs) both went 2-for-4.
GOLF
Weedsport 269, Cato-Meridian 290, Solvay 276: Wyatt LaForce was the match’s medalist, scoring a 41 for the Warriors. Braden Wood was next with a 49.
The Blue Devils’ Tyson Smith also shot a 49, while Ben Benson carded a 55.
TENNIS
Skaneateles 5, Pulaski 0: Marcus McClanahan, Mirco Kunz and Marc Sapareto all swept singles matches. The pairings of Ben Clymer and Parker Glowacki, and Trevor Knupp and Duncan Raddant were perfect in their doubles matches.
Skaneateles is 3-0.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Jordan-Elbridge 77, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 53: Vassianna Klock took first in the 3000m run (12:57), the 1500m run (5:52) and the 800m run (2:26.76). Kyler Langhorn won multiple field events: the long jump (14-9) and the triple jump (31-8). Tia Parkolap was the winner in the 400m hurdles (1:20.9) and the high jump (5-0). Coral Uhle posted the top time in the 400m dash (1:07).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 66, Jordan-Elbridge 53: Aidan Lewis placed first in the 200m dash (25.3), Peyton Bates won the 3000m run (12:51), Tyler Spencer had the top shot put (36-3), and Cameron Newhook won the discus (81-7).