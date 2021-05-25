Local Roundup: Auburn sweeps back-to-back against Jamesville-DeWitt

Auburn baseball picked up its 11th win of the season on Tuesday by virtue of a 5-1 win over Jamesville-DeWitt, its second against the Red Rams in as many days.

The Maroons were led by Jason Irwin's 3-for-3 performance. Ryan Stewart (run), Kevin Dolan (two runs, two RBIs, double), Ryan Birchard (run, walk, two RBIs) and Alec McQueeney (RBI) also had two hits.

Pitcher Will Coleman was nearly untouchable on the mound. In a complete game win, Coleman struck out 10 and had only one walk, two hits and a run against.

Birchard, the second baseman, had a consecutive streak of nine at-bats with a hit snapped.

Auburn (11-3 overall, 11-0 in league) heads to Central Square on Friday.

Weedsport 10, Tully 7: Protecting a one-run lead, the Warriors added some insurance via two runs in the sixth to hang on for the win.

Andrew Seward guided the offense with a 3-for-4 night that included a double, run and three RBIs. Parker McBride (two RBIs), Joe Guy (triple, run), Ashton Benedict (three runs) and Donovan Dennis (two runs, two RBIs, walk) were other contributors to the offense.

SOFTBALL