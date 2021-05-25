Local Roundup: Auburn sweeps back-to-back against Jamesville-DeWitt

Auburn baseball picked up its 11th win of the season on Tuesday by virtue of a 5-1 win over Jamesville-DeWitt, its second against the Red Rams in as many days.
The Maroons were led by Jason Irwin's 3-for-3 performance. Ryan Stewart (run), Kevin Dolan (two runs, two RBIs, double), Ryan Birchard (run, walk, two RBIs) and Alec McQueeney (RBI) also had two hits.
Pitcher Will Coleman was nearly untouchable on the mound. In a complete game win, Coleman struck out 10 and had only one walk, two hits and a run against.
Birchard, the second baseman, had a consecutive streak of nine at-bats with a hit snapped.
Auburn (11-3 overall, 11-0 in league) heads to Central Square on Friday.
Weedsport 10, Tully 7: Protecting a one-run lead, the Warriors added some insurance via two runs in the sixth to hang on for the win.
Andrew Seward guided the offense with a 3-for-4 night that included a double, run and three RBIs. Parker McBride (two RBIs), Joe Guy (triple, run), Ashton Benedict (three runs) and Donovan Dennis (two runs, two RBIs, walk) were other contributors to the offense.
SOFTBALL
Weedsport 8, Tully 1: Christina Jackson picked up the win with nine strikeouts and only two hits against. Jackson also finished 2-for-4 from the plate with two runs and an RBI. Trinity Davis was the leading hitter with a 3-for-4 game that included a run and two RBIs. Lexi Endersheim (two runs, two RBIs, home run) and Gracie Stevens (run) figured in with multi-hit games.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jordan-Elbridge 13, Tully 11: Gabrielle Gunnip tallied five goals while Clara Derby posted four to lead the Eagles to their third win. Gabrielle Smart and Kyra Dominick both added two scores, and goalie Gab Skotninski made 17 saves.
J-E (3-6) travels to Skaneateles on Thursday.
Skaneateles 15, CBA 3: Kathryn Morrissey finished with four goals and one assist to lead the Lakers, while Bella Brogan added three goals and one assist. Ava Logan (assist) and Maggie Newton both recorded multi-goal games. Anna McGlynn, Julia O'Connor (assist), Lilly Marquardt (three assists) and Rachel Hacker (assist) rounded out the scoring.
GOLF
East Syracuse Minoa 209, Auburn 233: Maia Guzalak posted a 52 and Abby Franchina recorded a 54 to lead the Maroons.
Auburn finishes the regular season 4-6. The Maroosn travel to the Links at Erie Village on Friday for the league tournament.
FROM MONDAY
GOLF
Union Springs 192, Moravia 203: The match's medalist was the Wolves' Luke Parker, who scored a 43. Andrew Salls was next with a 45, while Adam Finn had a 50.
Leading Moravia was Evan Mantley's 47 and Travis Johnson's 48.