Local Roundup: Auburn tennis finishes season with two weekend wins

The Auburn tennis team secured two straight wins over the weekend to finish the season with a 12-2 record. Those two wins came on Friday and Saturday, as the Maroons toppled Cortland 5-1 and then slipped past Jamesville-DeWitt 4-3.

Clare Diffin (6-4, 6-3) and Ella Bouley (6-1, 6-0) each won singles matches against Cortland. Auburn also swept Cortland in three doubles matches. The winning duos were Erin Calkins and Rosalia Bartolotta (6-4, 6-4), Kathryn Brown and Taylor Chadderdon (6-2, 6-0), and Abigail Carr and Emma Merkley (6-0, 6-0).

Auburn had a tougher time against J-D, but still prevailed. After losing against Cortland, Alexandra Vitale bounced back in a big way to win 6-2, 6-1 in first singles. Bouley also won at third singles 6-3, 6-3.

In third doubles, Carr and Merkley needed three sets to emerge winners. After losing the first set 6-3, the pair countered with set wins of 6-3 and 6-1. In fourth doubles, it was Marissa Moore and Elizabeth Spin who picked up a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

