Local Roundup: Auburn tennis sweeps season opener

In its opening match of the season, Auburn girls tennis swept Central Square 7-0.

The Maroons' singles winners included Alexandra Vitale in first singles (6-0, 6-2), Ella Bouley in second singles (6-3, 6-3) and Erin Calkins in third singles (6-3, 6-1).

Auburn's top doubles pair, Abigail Carr and Clare Diffin, won 6-2, 7-5. Emma Merkley and Cara Vasile won second doubles (6-2, 7-5). Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin took home third doubles in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 6-2). Audrey Carr and Emerson Brown completed the sweep from fourth doubles (6-4, 3-6, 6-3).

The Maroons are 1-0.

BOYS GOLF

Auburn 224, ESM Blue 232, ESM Orange 295: The Maroons defeated both of East Syracuse Minoa's offerings. Carter Mizro was the match's medalist, shooting a 39. Christian Hogan and Colin Tardif both scored 43s. Lucas Brown notched a 49 and Trey Masters hit a 50 to round out Auburn's top performers.

Auburn (2-1) is home against Oswego on Friday.

LaFayette 235, Jordan-Elbridge 267: The Eagles' Colin Jewsbury tied for the top score with a round of 42 Tuesday at Millstone Golf Course. Ben Weller carded a 47.

J-E is 0-2 on the season.

