Local Roundup: Auburn tennis wins 11th match, Skaneateles loses first of season

Christian Hogan shot par 36 at the Links at Erie Village. Carter Mizro was next with a 41. Trey Masters and Anthony Camardo both carded 47s. Colin Tardif had a 49.

Auburn (8-6) competes in its fourth match this week at Cortland on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, SAS 0: The Blue Devils won by set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-17.

Alyssa Cole paced the team with 10 kills, four aces, five digs and five points. Jocelyn Kolb added seven aces, four assists, five digs and seven points. Emma Jordan had a team-high 10 assists.

Cato-Meridian is now 5-3.

Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Auburn 1: Tied after two sets, the Maroons dropped the final two in a loss to the Red Rams. Cecilia Morgan had five aces and four digs. Gabrielle Lupo and Marissa Albert both registered five kills and four aces. Kirsten Casterline led the team with six assists.

FROM WEDNESDAY

