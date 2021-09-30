Local Roundup: Auburn tennis wins 11th match, Skaneateles loses first of season

The Auburn girls tennis team won its 11th match of the season on Thursday, beating Liverpool 5-2.
Ella Bouley (5-7, 6-0, 6-0) and Erin Calkins (6-7, 6-4, 10-8) won in singles play for the Maroons. Doubles winners were Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin (6-3, 7-6), Emma Merkley and Cara Vasile (6-4, 6-0), and Emerson Brown and Audrey Carr (7-6, 6-3).
Mexico 6, Jordan-Elbridge 1: First singles player Anisa Bort was the lone winner for the Eagles, claiming her match 6-1, 6-0.
Christian Brothers Academy 4, Skaneateles 3: The Lakers dropped their first team match since the 2019 season. Lily Miller won in third singles (6-3, 6-3). In third doubles, Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple picked up a victory (6-4, 7-6). Fourth doubles was won by the Lakers' Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel (6-7, 6-4, 7-6).
GIRLS SOCCER
Trumansburg 6, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Danielle Waldron recorded 14 saves for the Wolves, while Kyl Wejko had a pair of stops in relief. US/PB's lone goal came 17 minutes into the second half off the foot of senior Angelia Scholz.
US/PB (5-4) travels to Southern Cayuga on Saturday.
GOLF
Auburn 220, ESM Orange 289; Auburn 220, ESM Blue 220: The Maroons nearly pulled off a sweep, but lost their sixth man tiebreaker against the Blue team.
Christian Hogan shot par 36 at the Links at Erie Village. Carter Mizro was next with a 41. Trey Masters and Anthony Camardo both carded 47s. Colin Tardif had a 49.
Auburn (8-6) competes in its fourth match this week at Cortland on Friday.
TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
Cato-Meridian 3, SAS 0: The Blue Devils won by set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-17.
Alyssa Cole paced the team with 10 kills, four aces, five digs and five points. Jocelyn Kolb added seven aces, four assists, five digs and seven points. Emma Jordan had a team-high 10 assists.
Cato-Meridian is now 5-3.
Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Auburn 1: Tied after two sets, the Maroons dropped the final two in a loss to the Red Rams. Cecilia Morgan had five aces and four digs. Gabrielle Lupo and Marissa Albert both registered five kills and four aces. Kirsten Casterline led the team with six assists.
FROM WEDNESDAY
TENNIS
Jordan-Elbridge 5, Bishop Grimes 1: The Eagles won all three singles matches via 6-0, 6-0 sweeps, thanks to Anisa Bort, Lizzie Conrad and Mary McGinn.
Leah Dixon and Madelyn Mott won second doubles 6-2, 6-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport 2, Port Byron 1 (overtime): In the second meeting of the year between the two rivals, and second to require overtime, the Warriors came out on top. Trinity Davis posted a goal and an assist for the winners, while Gabby Jeffers had the other tally.
Abby McKay had the Panthers' goal on an assist from Mackenzie McDowell.