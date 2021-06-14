Local Roundup: Auburn track receives postseason honors

Eli Jarabek went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Brandon Relfe and Tyler Merkley added hits.

Port Byron went ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning when Jarabek singled in Merkley and Usowski, who had both walked. Cooperstown answered with its first run in the bottom half.

Gabe Rhodes scored Port Byron’s third run in the fifth inning for a two-run lead, but a walk and back to back doubles by Cooperstown tied the score.

In its extra innings at-bats, the Panthers went down in order. In their turn in the eighth, Cooperstown’s Alex Hascup was hit by a pitch and advanced to second. After an intentional walk, Hage drove in Kluber for the winning run.

Port Byron finishes 11-5.

GIRLS GOLF

Section III Championships: At Kanon Valley Country Club, in Division II, Skaneateles had two golfers place in the top 20. Jillian Scott shot a 53 to tie for 11th overall, while Julia Marshall was two strokes behind with a 55, which tied for 13th.

Auburn had two participating in Division I play. The Maroons' Maia Guzalak and Abby Franchina both shot rounds of 60 to tie for 43rd place.

