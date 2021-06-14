Local Roundup: Auburn track receives postseason honors

Several Auburn boys track and field athletes have been named to the Salt City Athletic Conference All-League team.
Dustin Swartwood earned first-team honors for both the shot put and discus for the Maroons.
Auburn's other first-teamer Jimmy Vasile received the recognition for the 3200m run.
On the second team, Jerry Czyz was picked for the 400m dash, while Chris Howard was selected for the 800m run.
Swartwood's first-team nomination comes after he claimed first place in those respective events at the Section III Class A championships last week.
TENNIS
The All-League teams for Section III's CNYCL Empire Division have been released.
Auburn had two players named to the team, a pairing. The second doubles team of Ryan Stechuchak and Troy Wagner earned second-team honors.
FROM LAST WEEK
BASEBALL
Section III Class C-1 Championship
Cooperstown 4, Port Byron 3: The Panthers allowed a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to Cooperstown's Alex Hage.
Eighth-grader Connor Usowski lasted 7 1/3 innings and struck out nine. He walked three batters and held the Hawkeyes to five hits.
Eli Jarabek went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Brandon Relfe and Tyler Merkley added hits.
Port Byron went ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning when Jarabek singled in Merkley and Usowski, who had both walked. Cooperstown answered with its first run in the bottom half.
Gabe Rhodes scored Port Byron’s third run in the fifth inning for a two-run lead, but a walk and back to back doubles by Cooperstown tied the score.
In its extra innings at-bats, the Panthers went down in order. In their turn in the eighth, Cooperstown’s Alex Hascup was hit by a pitch and advanced to second. After an intentional walk, Hage drove in Kluber for the winning run.
Port Byron finishes 11-5.
GIRLS GOLF
Section III Championships: At Kanon Valley Country Club, in Division II, Skaneateles had two golfers place in the top 20. Jillian Scott shot a 53 to tie for 11th overall, while Julia Marshall was two strokes behind with a 55, which tied for 13th.
Auburn had two participating in Division I play. The Maroons' Maia Guzalak and Abby Franchina both shot rounds of 60 to tie for 43rd place.