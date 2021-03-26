Local Roundup: Auburn, Weedsport volleyball teams pick up first wins

Auburn volleyball earned its first win of the season Friday, sweeping Henninger 3-0 (27-25, 25-12, 28-26).

Shelby Weeks led Auburn with six kills, and she also tied for the team lead with nine digs. Gabrielle Lupo posted five kills and three blocks. Kirsten Casterline was credited with nine assists and six digs. Nicole Rhodes added four aces with nine digs.

Auburn is 1-2 and hosts Fulton on Tuesday.

Weedsport 3, Hannibal 1: Tied after two games, the Warriors won the final two 25-20 and 25-22 to pick up the victory.

Trinity Davis picked up eight kills to go with four aces and four blocks. Alexa Edersheim and Emma Grieco both added three aces. Bella Guerrette had 10 assists.

Weedsport (1-2) travels to Cato-Meridian on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Lansing 1, Union Springs 0: Junior keeper Nick Weaver made 18 saves, including 12 in the first half alone.

"I thought our overall team intensity was the best it's been so far this season," coach Jim Hodges said. "Very proud of the guys today. A great confidence booster despite the loss."

The Wolves (1-3) play Lansing again on Tuesday, this time on the road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0