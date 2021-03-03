Local Roundup: Baylor, Kehoe lead Moravia girls basketball to win

After a low-scoring first quarter, Moravia girls basketball exploded in the third en route to a 53-34 win over Whitney Point on Wednesday.

Moravia was behind 18-15 after the first half, but the Blue Devils rebounded to score 22 points in the eight minutes after halftime to take a commanding lead.

Alison Kehoe and Kate Baylor both finished with 20 points on the night to guide Moravia. Kehoe's total was helped by five made 3s.

Moravia's last scheduled game is Thursday against Whitney Point again.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 67, Fowler 61: DeSean Strachan nearly had a double-double for the Maroons, posting 26 points with nine rebounds. Senior Zach Galbally also contributed with 16 points and three assists. Tony Borges chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds.

Auburn (4-4) travels to Fulton to face the undefeated Red Raiders.

HOCKEY

Baldwinsville 1, Auburn 0: The Bees scored the eventual winner in the second period to defy the Maroons.

Mason Jones took a tough-luck loss, but made 34 saves to keep Auburn in it.