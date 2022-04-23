Local Roundup: Big first inning enough for Port Byron baseball against Southern Cayuga

Port Byron baseball opened with a big first inning, then had to fend off a Southern Cayuga rally on Saturday.

The Panthers scored seven runs in the first inning, enough cushion to earn a 15-11 win in the Cayuga County tournament semifinals.

For Port Byron, Kody Kurtz had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.

Tyler Merkley (three RBIs, run), Eli Jarabek (RBI, run), Trevor Applebee (two runs, RBI) and Drew Nolan (RBI, run) all dropped in two hits.

Isaac Brozon went 4-for-5 with two runs. Parker Cullen (run, walk) and James Hauptfleisch (run) added two-hit games. Tyler Figueroa walked three times and scored a pair of runs.

Weedsport 7, Union Springs 3: The Wolves scored three runs in the second to take an early lead, but the Warriors responded with the final seven to earn a win in the opening round of the Cayuga County tournament.

Peyton Newton led the Warriors’ offense with a 3-for-4 performance that included a double, run and RBI. Andrew Seward went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. He also stole two bases, while Nico Giacolone had three runs and three steals.

Antonio Tortorello pitched five innings of relief to earn the victory. He struck out eight batters while allowing only one hit and no runs.

Aaron Johnson (run, two RBIs), Dustin Walawender (RBI), Evan Gable and Mike Ward had the hits for Union Springs.

Nick Weaver scattered seven hits, walked three and struck out eight. Seven of Weedsport’s runs came with Weaver on the mound, but only two were earned as the hurler was victimized by multiple errors.

Auburn 9, East Syracuse Minoa 2: The Maroons churned out 11 hits in the win.

Kevin Dolan had three singles, three runs, one RBI and one walk. Cooper Polcovich also had three hits to go with an RBI. Owen Birchard had Auburn’s lone extra- base hit, a double. He also scored twice.

Lucas West earned the win with six solid innings. He struck out eight, walked one and surrendered four hits.

Auburn is now 6-2 overall.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 4, Weedsport 1: The Wolves picked up their sixth straight win to start the season in the opening round of the county tournament.

Hailee Smith struck out 15 batters while being charged with three hits and no walks. Angelia Scholz posted two hits and Danielle Waldron added a double.

Trinity Davis struck out seven and scattered five hits in the circle for Weedsport.

Christina Jackson (double), Amariah Davis, Kayla Flask (RBI) and Morgan Flask (run) had hits.

Port Byron 20, Southern Cayuga 8: In the other county tournament semifinal, Nikki Namisniak earned the win with five hits allowed and nine strikeouts.

Colleen Jump and Mackenzie McDowell sparked the offense with three hits and three runs each. Sadie White (three runs) and Jordan Cook (one run, three RBIs) had multi-hit games.

Port Byron (6-0) will face Union Springs in the county championship game next Saturday. Before that though, the Panthers host Pulaski on Monday.

Auburn 15, Fulton 0: In a four-inning game, Elise Clifford (home run, two runs, three RBIs) and Morgan Cook (three runs, double, walk, two RBIs) had multi-hit games for the Maroons. Grace Hoey also homered on a three-run shot.

Madison Lowe earned the victory with eight strikeouts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Westhill 14, Auburn 12: Danielle Swietoniowski (five goals, one assist) and Ella Bouley (four goals, one assist) carried the Maroons’ offense.

Caroline Smith buried two goals and controlled 10 draws. Adalyn Bouley chipped in a goal and an assist.

Auburn (5-4) is home against Cortland on Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 11, RFA 2: Colin Morrissey was Skaneateles’ scoring leader with three goals and two assists. Ethan Hunt (two assists) and Jeffrey McCrone (one assist) added two tallies apiece.

Jack Torrey, Jack Weeks (assist), Curran McGowan and Charlie Carbonaro (assist) rounded out the scoring.

Sean Kerwick chipped in three assists.

TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia Invitational: Union Springs had a number of place finishers, including a pair of athletes who took gold.

Anna Salls had the quickest time in the girls 400m hurdles (1:28.3) and Payton Gilbert won the girls shot put with a throw of 32-0.

Second-place finishers included Sarah Colgan in the girls 1500m run, Kyla Wejko in the girls 400m hurdles, and Beth McHenry in the girls 800m run.

The Wolves’ boys 800m relay team of Jru White, Jerry Fearon, Ryan Luczyski and Amad Haight finished second in their race.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 22, Tompkins Cortland 7; Cayuga 22, Tompkins Cortland 2: The Spartans extended their winning streak to nine games with a pair of victories against the Panthers.

In Game 1, Fernando Espinal went 3-for-4 with three runs. Hazel Martinez and Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky both drove in three runs. Jordan Tharp earned the win with five strikeouts in four innings.

Alex Wurster homered at part of a 4-for-4 performance at the plate in Game 2. He also had a double while totaling four runs and four RBIs. Luke Ough went 2-for-3 with two runs and five RBIs. Phil Messina, Tyler Ziemak and Martinez each had two hits.

Keegan Ferris pitched a complete game and struck out seven. He was charged with four hits and allowed two unearned runs.

CCC plays again Sunday in a doubleheader at Jefferson Community College.

FROM FRIDAY

GOLF

Auburn 239, East Syracuse Minoa (Orange) 251: The Maroons were led by Finley Hogan’s 53 and Maia Guzalak’s 56.

Auburn (1-0) next plays May 2 at Oswego.

SOFTBALL

Southern Cayuga 24, Moravia 8: Southern Cayuga blew the game open with nine runs in the second inning and six more in the third.

Ellie Brozon went 3-fof-4 with five runs, one RBI and one double for the Chiefs. Abigail White had Southern Cayuga’s other extra-base hit, a double, while also scoring four runs. Lily Holden finished 2-for-5 with three runs.

Ava Harvatine earned the win from the circle.

Maeve Green recorded two hits and two runs for Moravia, while Bailey Williamson recorded two runs and two RBIs with one hit.

