Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian eliminated by Utica Academy of Science

Cato-Meridian boys basketball’s playoff run is over after one game, as the Blue Devils were dispatched by Utica Academy of Science 65-52 Saturday in the Section III Class C second round.

Senior Marcus Ramacus paced the offense with 21 points, while Trevor Lunkenheimer scored 10 and Robbie Krieger had nine.

The Blue Devils finish the season 12-9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III Class B playoffs

Syracuse Academy of Science 48, Skaneateles 32: The Lakers started off sectionals with a major upset on Thursday, but couldn’t pull off another on Saturday. Maeve Canty led No. 22 Skaneateles with 15 points, while Tatumn Pas’cal added seven.

Skaneateles ends the season with an 8-14 record.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Jefferson 92, Cayuga 67: The Spartans were eliminated in the first round of the Region III Division III playoffs.