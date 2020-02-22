Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian eliminated by Utica Academy of Science

Cato-Meridian boys basketball’s playoff run is over after one game, as the Blue Devils were dispatched by Utica Academy of Science 65-52 Saturday in the Section III Class C second round.
Senior Marcus Ramacus paced the offense with 21 points, while Trevor Lunkenheimer scored 10 and Robbie Krieger had nine.
The Blue Devils finish the season 12-9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III Class B playoffs
Syracuse Academy of Science 48, Skaneateles 32: The Lakers started off sectionals with a major upset on Thursday, but couldn’t pull off another on Saturday. Maeve Canty led No. 22 Skaneateles with 15 points, while Tatumn Pas’cal added seven.
Skaneateles ends the season with an 8-14 record.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Jefferson 92, Cayuga 67: The Spartans were eliminated in the first round of the Region III Division III playoffs.
CCC was behind for most of the first half, but an 8-1 run boosted by a 3-pointer from Deonte Holder at the buzzer kept the Spartans within striking distance, 43-29, at halftime. But the closest CCC came in the second half was a 13-point deficit, leading to elimination from the postseason.
Isaiah Landres led the Spartans with 16 points, Shaheed Alcide had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Stanley Beato posted 12 points with six rebounds.
CCC finishes 8-16.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Fulton-Montgomery 77, Cayuga 51: CCC fell behind by 13 points right off the bat and didn’t recover in the first game of the Region III Division III playoffs. Gretchen Earl had 18 points to go with four rebounds. Tori Mandel scored 12 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Jania Freeman secured 12 rebounds with six points and three steals.
CCC finishes 8-16.