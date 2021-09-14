Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian field hockey edges Weedsport

Brianna Broadwell scored the game's only goal as the Cato-Meridian field hockey team defeated Weedsport 1-0 on Tuesday. Cato-Meridian goalie Caton Wilbur made three saves.
Weedsport's goalie Riah Davis made three saves.
Cazenovia 3, Port Byron 1: Mackenzie McDowell scored the Panthers' goal on an assist from Collleen Jump.
Port Byron goalie Maria Burns made eight saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge 3, APW 2: Haley Root, Ava Hildebrant and Riley Crawford each scored a goal for the Eagles.
Avery Yard contributed an assist and goalie Marinn McKennan made three saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Dryden 3, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Senior Andrew Salls scored to get the Wolves within a goal late in the first half but Dryden tacked on an insurance goal with less than 24 minutes left to secure the road win.
Goalie Collin Park made 11 saves. Union Springs/Port Byron is now 3-2 and next plays at Marathon on Thursday afternoon.
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn 3, Central Square 2: The Maroons won the first set 25-17, lost the next two, 25-19, 25-22, then rallied to win the last two, 26-24, 25-21 to close out the victory.
Marissa Albert had 13 digs, three aces, two assists, a kill and a block. Gabrielle Lupo added eight digs, seven aces, seven kills and a block. Kirsten Casterline had eight assists, three blocks and a kill. Emily McLaughlin had five digs, five assists, two aces, two kills and a block. Avianna Ming had five kills, two digs and an ace.
Union Springs 3, Moravia 0: The Wolves won 25-12, 25-20, 25-19. Ava Dennis paced the Wolves with 16 points, nine aces. two assists, a block and a dig.
Hailee Smith had 10 points and a pair of aces. Natalie Wright added nine points, four aces, three assists and a dig. Solana Sanders had six points, six kills, three aces and a block. Cameron Dennis added four points, four assists, three aces, two kills and a block.
Phoenix 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: The Eagles lost by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 25-10. Sarah Lane had five points, four assists and a pair of aces. Carrie Williams had four points, an ace and a kill.
Gabriella Smart had thee points, three digs, two kills and a block. Taylor Eaton added two points, six digs and two kills. Val Reith had seven digs and Madlyn LaFleur had three points.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 7, Phoenix 0: The Lakers swept all seven matches to raise their record to 7-0.
Singles winners included Kenna Ellis, Lily Miller and Isabelle Soderberg. Doubles winners were Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg, Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler, Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple and Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel.
Auburn 7, Fulton 0: The Maroons are 5-1 after sweeping the Red Raiders. Alexandra Vitale (first singles), Ella Bouley (second singles) and Erin Calkins (third singles) all won singles matches.
Abigail Carr and Clare Diffin (first doubles), Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin (second doubles), Emma Merkley and Cara Vasile (third doubles) and Emerson Brown and Abigail Carr (fourth doubles) won doubles matches.
BOYS GOLF
Chittenango 213, Jordan-Elbridge 237: Colin Jewsbury and Ben Weller each shot 44 to lead the Eagles.
Caden Hearn carded a 45, Dave Lawless had a 51 and Devin King added a 53.
Jamesville-DeWitt 184, Auburn 235: Carter Mizro shot a 1-under-par 35 for the Maroons. Aiden Tomandl had a 45, Anthony Camardo carded a 47, Lucas Brown had a 51 and Jack Burns added a 57.
Auburn drops to 3-4 on the season and next plays home on Wednesday vs. Cortland.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 44, Whitney Point 20: Ellie Burroughs had a pair of first-place finishes for the Chiefs. She won the 200 IM (2:40.71) and the 100 butterfly (1:22.06).
Taylor Green won the 200 freestyle (2:24.71), Elan VanArnum won the 50 freestyle (30.92) and Brooke Nasholts was first on the 500 freestyle (8:04.99).
The Chiefs' 200 medley relay of Burroughs, Lilian Van De Wa, Van Arnum and Burroughs won in 2:29.57.
FROM MONDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 7, Syracuse West 0: Cara Vasile (first singles) and Audrey Carr (third singles) both picked up sweeps for the Maroons. Emerson Brown won second singles 6-0, 6-2.
Makayla Cottrell and Megan Daly won first doubles 6-0, 6-1. Elizabeth Spin and Emma Merkley (second doubles), Taylor Chadderdon and Clare Diffin (third doubles), and Ella Bouley and Erin Calkins (fourth doubles) each swept their opponents.