Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian sweeps meet against Weedsport

Cato-Meridian’s cross country teams swept a meet against Weedsport on Wednesday. The Blue Devils’ boys won 21-40 while the girls earned a 27-29 victory.
Jordan Greene was the quickest finisher in the boys race, posting a time of 18:52 for Cato-Meridian. Teammate Merritt Cox was second with a time of 19:08.
For Weedsport, Landon Kepple came in third (20:19) while Forest Nguyen was next in fourth (20:57).
In the girls’ race, the Warriors’ Ally House completed the race in 23:09 for first place. Elaina Williams from Cato-Meridian came in second (23:52), while Weedsport’s Olivia Snodgrass was third (25:27). The Blue Devils’ Julia Wilson (26:33) and Ariana Proper (26:41) rounded out the top five.
Mater Dei 20, Port Byron/Union Springs 35: Freshman Kurt Akins came in second overall, finishing the race in 21:14. Kaleb Holdridge (23:04) placed sixth, Ike Svitavsky (24:31) was eighth and Matt Howell (28:08) was ninth.
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton 3, Auburn 0: Gabrielle Lupo registered four aces while Marissa Albert had three kills for the Maroons.
FIELD HOCKEY
Port Byron 9, Cato-Meridian 1: The Panthers’ topped their Cayuga County rival for the second time in a week behind two-goal days from Mackenzie McDowell and Abby McKay. Kylee Cordway, Gabby Sennett, Jordan Cook, Sadie White and Colleen Jump also tallied goals. Maria Burns made nine saves.
Brianna Broadwell had the Blue Devils’ only goal. Caiton Walbert made 11 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs 3, Whitney Point 0: The Wolves scored all three of their goals in the first half, two off the foot of Dylan Schoonmaker. Hunter Martin had Union Springs’ other goal, while Tyler Lutkins dished out a pair of assists.
Collin Park made five saves in goal.
Union Springs (2-0) hosts Groton in the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament Friday night.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dryden 10, Moravia 1: Lynnae Russell had the Blue Devils’ lone goal while Abigail Myers made 14 saves.
Moravia participates in the Jim Cufari tournament this weekend at Union Springs.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Baldwinsville 103, Auburn 62: Maura Moochler had the top time in the 50 freestyle (26.48) and the 500 freestyle (6:05.99). The Maroons also took first in the 200 freestyle relay, with Magdeline Hill, Brooklyn Kopec, Karli Farmer and Moochler combining to finish in 1:49.90.
Auburn falls to 0-2.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 10, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Four players contributed multi-goal games in the Lakers’ win. Owen Cheney led the scorers with a hat trick to go with a pair of assists. Nick Cerimeli, Tylar Moss and Jack Phillips all recorded two goals. Carter Corbett added one tally.
Keegan DeLap made 21 saves in goal for the Eagles.
CROSS COUNTRY
Moravia’s runners competed in a meet at Marathon with Whitney Point, Seton Catholic, Southern Cayuga and Trumansburg.
In the girls varsity race, the Blue Devils’ Olivia Genson came in third overall at 23:46. For the boys, Dustin McCall came in seventh (22:00). Jeffrey Carmichael in 15th (23:40) and Henry Scholl in 20th (28:03).
VOLLEYBALL
LaFayette 3, Jordan Elbridge 2: The Eagles lost the fifth and deciding set 25-19 after a strong comeback in the fourth. Gabriella Smart led the team with 29 service points, 10 digs, seven aces and five kills. Sarah Lane added 13 points, nine assists, eight digs and five aces. Val Reith had a team-high 16 digs.