Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian sweeps meet against Weedsport

Cato-Meridian’s cross country teams swept a meet against Weedsport on Wednesday. The Blue Devils’ boys won 21-40 while the girls earned a 27-29 victory.

Jordan Greene was the quickest finisher in the boys race, posting a time of 18:52 for Cato-Meridian. Teammate Merritt Cox was second with a time of 19:08.

For Weedsport, Landon Kepple came in third (20:19) while Forest Nguyen was next in fourth (20:57).

In the girls’ race, the Warriors’ Ally House completed the race in 23:09 for first place. Elaina Williams from Cato-Meridian came in second (23:52), while Weedsport’s Olivia Snodgrass was third (25:27). The Blue Devils’ Julia Wilson (26:33) and Ariana Proper (26:41) rounded out the top five.

Mater Dei 20, Port Byron/Union Springs 35: Freshman Kurt Akins came in second overall, finishing the race in 21:14. Kaleb Holdridge (23:04) placed sixth, Ike Svitavsky (24:31) was eighth and Matt Howell (28:08) was ninth.

VOLLEYBALL

Fulton 3, Auburn 0: Gabrielle Lupo registered four aces while Marissa Albert had three kills for the Maroons.

FIELD HOCKEY