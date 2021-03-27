Local Roundup: Cayuga baseball picks up first wins of season

Cayuga Community College baseball picked up its first two wins of the season on Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader against SUNY Adirondack.

Both games were pitching duels, as the Spartans opened the day with a 4-2 win. Cayuga fell behind 2-0 in the first inning on two unearned runs, but tied the score in the bottom half of the frame. The Spartans then took the lead in the third on Sam Jenkins' sacrifice fly that scored Tyler Ziernak.

Starting pitcher Austin Doyle-Miller threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing only three hits with six strikeouts.

In the second game, the first and only run came in the 10th inning when Brendan Williams (Auburn) hit a two-out infield single, bringing home Alex Wurster for winning score.

Pitcher Greg Ousterhout lasted five innings and earned a non-decision. He scattered five hits and struck out five. Catcher Andrew Boglione (Auburn) went 2-for-4 with two doubles, while Hazel Martinez went 2-for-4 with one double.