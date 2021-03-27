Local Roundup: Cayuga baseball picks up first wins of season

Cayuga Community College baseball picked up its first two wins of the season on Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader against SUNY Adirondack.
Both games were pitching duels, as the Spartans opened the day with a 4-2 win. Cayuga fell behind 2-0 in the first inning on two unearned runs, but tied the score in the bottom half of the frame. The Spartans then took the lead in the third on Sam Jenkins' sacrifice fly that scored Tyler Ziernak.
Starting pitcher Austin Doyle-Miller threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing only three hits with six strikeouts.
In the second game, the first and only run came in the 10th inning when Brendan Williams (Auburn) hit a two-out infield single, bringing home Alex Wurster for winning score.
Pitcher Greg Ousterhout lasted five innings and earned a non-decision. He scattered five hits and struck out five. Catcher Andrew Boglione (Auburn) went 2-for-4 with two doubles, while Hazel Martinez went 2-for-4 with one double.
“We made some adjustments in our mental approach to the games today, and I think it showed in our defense and intensity. But it started with our starting pitching, with Austin throwing a strong first game and Greg continuing that approach in the second game,” said CCC coach TJ Gamba. “They set the tone for us today, and our defense made enough plays behind them to get both wins.”
CCC (2-6) travels to Adirondack on Sunday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Cayuga Community College played its first two games of the season on Saturday, losing both two SUNY Adirondack.
In the 9-2 loss in Game 1, Gabrielle Hass finished 3-for-4 for the Spartans. In a 19-2 loss in Game 2, Kyra Cotrill (Skaneateles), Makayla Titus (Auburn) and Abigail Marinelli (Auburn) all had hits.
“We haven’t had as long a spring training as some other teams, and I think it showed a bit today in some of the mistakes we made," said CCC coach Chris Amoia. "It’s early in the season, though, so there’s plenty of time for us to keep getting better."
The two teams play against Sunday at Falcon Park.
FROM FRIDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Groton 0: The Wolves picked up a win through scores of 25-7, 25-14 and 25-11, racking up 34 aces in the process.
Kailey Kalet and Emily Peed both recorded seven aces. Kalet added four kills. Marrin Owens led the team with nine assists to go with five aces. Ruth Jackson posted five aces and five kills.
FOOTBALL
Trumansburg 54, Moravia 16: The Blue Devils were downed after allowing 22 points in the second quarter alone. Quarterback Kyle Witten completed seven passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 79 yards and a touchdown. Nick Johnson had the receiving score, finishing with two catches for 58 yards.