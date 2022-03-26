Local Roundup: Cayuga baseball splits road doubleheader at Adirondack

Cayuga Community College traveled for its first road series of the season on Saturday, and earned a split with SUNY Adirondack.

The Spartans dropped the first game 6-2 while being held to five hits, but bounced back in the second game with 12 hits in a 9-5 win.

"(Greg Osterhout) pitched an unbelievable game in the first game. Just had a couple bad breaks, a couple falls that fell weren't hit that well, and that was it. We ran into a good pitcher too. That happens sometimes," said CCC coach John Rizzo. "We bounced back in the second game, swung the bats well, (Keegan Ferris) battled and changed speeds effectively.

"We got out of there with the split, and we'll try to take two next time."

Cayuga had scoring chances in the first and second innings of the first game but failed to capitalize. The team broke through with Hazel Martinez led off with a triple and came home on Tyler Korsky's single. Korsky later scored on Michael Norton's base hit for a 2-0 lead.

Osterhout cruised through four innings, but found trouble in the fifth. The Timberwolves hit a bases-loaded two-out double in a four-run inning. Two more scores came in the sixth.

Martinez's triple was CCC's only extra-base hit in the loss.

The Spartans plated eight runs in the first three innings of the second game, capped by Alex Wurster's three-run home run that provided an 8-1 lead.

Martinez added a solo shot in the seventh for insurance. He finished 4-for-5 with a double, homer and two runs. Logan Sheasgreen went 2-for-5 with a double. Wurster added two walks. Ferris earned the win by scattering six hits across five innings.

Cayuga returns home Tuesday in a home game agains Adirondack.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0