Cayuga Community College women's basketball rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Genesee Community College, 80-66, Tuesday at CCC.
The Spartans trailed 37-33 at the half.
Jania Freeman (Auburn) paced CCC with a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Tajhia Jones added 17 points along with eight assists, and Fatimaah Findley added 12 points and three steals.
On Sunday, CCC defeated Roberts Wesleyan JV 89-22. In that game, the Spartans scored 58 points in the second half, and all nine rostered players scored at least six points.
Findley led the way with 20 points, along with four assists and seven steals. Jones added 14 points and four assists and Tori Mandel chipped in with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
CCC is 3-1, and the Spartans next play on Friday at North Country Community College.