 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Danczak guides Auburn boys basketball to victory
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Danczak guides Auburn boys basketball to victory

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Oswego Basketball 11.JPG

Auburn's John Danczak brngs the ball up court against Oswego during the game at Auburn High School March 1.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

John Danczak had a career-best game, recording a double-double to push Auburn boys basketball over Central Square 55-48 on Monday.

Danczak scored 21 points while bringing in 11 rebounds. He was 7-for-9 from the free throw line.

Head coach Jim Marsh also credited point guard Kevin Dolan, who has nine assists and one two turnovers in his last two games.

Auburn (5-5) can secure a winning record in Wednesday when the Maroons travel to Oswego for their final game of the season.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Clinton 3, Skaneateles 2: The Lakers scored twice in the third period but couldn't complete the comeback.

Lizzy Sachar scored both goals for Skaneateles. Rebecca Cain, Scout Oudemool, Campbell Torrey and Rachelle Cain each recorded an assist. Isabelle Wells finished with 18 saves.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Skaneateles school board hires football coach who sued district

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News