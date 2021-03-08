Local Roundup: Danczak guides Auburn boys basketball to victory

John Danczak had a career-best game, recording a double-double to push Auburn boys basketball over Central Square 55-48 on Monday.

Danczak scored 21 points while bringing in 11 rebounds. He was 7-for-9 from the free throw line.

Head coach Jim Marsh also credited point guard Kevin Dolan, who has nine assists and one two turnovers in his last two games.

Auburn (5-5) can secure a winning record in Wednesday when the Maroons travel to Oswego for their final game of the season.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Clinton 3, Skaneateles 2: The Lakers scored twice in the third period but couldn't complete the comeback.

Lizzy Sachar scored both goals for Skaneateles. Rebecca Cain, Scout Oudemool, Campbell Torrey and Rachelle Cain each recorded an assist. Isabelle Wells finished with 18 saves.

