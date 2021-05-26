Local Roundup: Davies leads Port Byron track to win

Pulaski 99, Cato-Meridian 42: Grace Cady ranked first in the 1500m run (5:28) and the discus throw (81-8.25). Kyleigh Walton posted the best triple jump (28-8). Ariana Proper had the top high jump (4-2).

Manlius Pebble Hill 65, Port Byron 30: The Panthers did not have any first-place finishers.

TENNIS

Oswego 4, Auburn 3: Matthew Humphrey won at second singles 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 for the Maroons. Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald were winners at first doubles (6-1, 6-0), while Ryan Stechuchak and Troy Wagner took home second doubles (6-4, 7-6).

FROM TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Port Byron 12, Cato-Meridian 1: Tyler Merkley completed the full five innings and allowed only two hits and one unearned run for the streaking Panthers. Merkley added one hit, one run and two RBIs on offense. Ethan Wilson finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Connor Usowski added two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Brandon Relfe chipped in with two hits, two RBIs and three runs.

Port Byron hosts undefeated Weedsport on Thursday.

SOFTBALL