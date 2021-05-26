Local Roundup: Davies leads Port Byron track to win

Austin Davies won three individual events and was part of a winning relay as Port Byron boys outdoor track topped Manlius Pebble Hill 81-46 on Wednesday.
Davies took first in the 110m hurdles (19.4), 100m dash (12.1) and the 200m dash (25.0). Along with Alex Hernandez, Alex Patti and Trevor Davies, he also claimed a team win in the 4x100m relay (50.4).
Other winners on the track for Port Byron included Ryan Teabo in the 1600m run (5:05.1) and Lucas Short in the 400m run (1:03.5). In the field, Anthony Feocco took first in the shot put (34-9.5), Tyler Compson won the discus (84-2), Noah Portin had the top triple jump (34-2.5), and Hernandez was the top performer in the high jump (5-2) and pole vault (8-0).
Cato-Meridian 76, Pulaski 65: The Blue Devils' claimed a victory thanks to wins in all three relay events. Jack Lamson, Gabriel Haga, Merritt Cox and Jordan Greene completed the 4x800m in 9:59. Donovan Herne, Konnor Sharp, Justin Baldwin and Konar Witkowski won the 4x100m in 49.1 seconds. Herne, Cox, Witkowski and Haga claimed the 4x400m relay in 4:11.
Individual wins included Sharp in the 100m dash (12.6), Witkowski in the 200m dash (24.9), Marcus Turo in the long jump (18-2), Gavin Bartholomew in the shot put (38-1) and Cox in the high jump (5-2).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Pulaski 99, Cato-Meridian 42: Grace Cady ranked first in the 1500m run (5:28) and the discus throw (81-8.25). Kyleigh Walton posted the best triple jump (28-8). Ariana Proper had the top high jump (4-2).
Manlius Pebble Hill 65, Port Byron 30: The Panthers did not have any first-place finishers.
TENNIS
Oswego 4, Auburn 3: Matthew Humphrey won at second singles 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 for the Maroons. Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald were winners at first doubles (6-1, 6-0), while Ryan Stechuchak and Troy Wagner took home second doubles (6-4, 7-6).
FROM TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Port Byron 12, Cato-Meridian 1: Tyler Merkley completed the full five innings and allowed only two hits and one unearned run for the streaking Panthers. Merkley added one hit, one run and two RBIs on offense. Ethan Wilson finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Connor Usowski added two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Brandon Relfe chipped in with two hits, two RBIs and three runs.
Port Byron hosts undefeated Weedsport on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Port Byron 13, Cato-Meridian 1: Abigail McKay (run, two RBIs), Isabella Martinez (two runs, RBI, walk), Jordan Cook (two runs, two RBIs, triple), Allyson Michalski (run) and Khloe Verdi (two RBIs) all recorded multi-hit games for the Panthers. Colleen Jump walked twice and scored three times in addition to a single, while Nicole Namisniak added three runs, a walk and one RBI.
Port Byron (8-3) is home against Weedsport on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn 14, Oswego 3: Christian Hogan racked up six goals, while Colin Tardiff had four with three assists for the Maroons. Noah Erickson had two goals and two assists, and Max Gorney and Zach Crosby posted one tally apiece. Goalie Jackson Siddall was called upon for 14 saves.