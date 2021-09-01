Local Roundup: Dramatic fourth set clinches win for Auburn volleyball

Auburn volleyball persevered in a dramatic fourth game to defeat Union Springs 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Maroons won the first two sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-19. The Wolves prevented a sweep by winning the third 25-17. Then, to clinch it, Auburn took the fourth set 26-24.

Gabrielle Lupo had three kills, two digs and an ace for Auburn. Marissa Albert led the team with three aces, to go with two digs and a kill. Cecilia Morgan posted three digs, two aces and a kill. Kirsten Casterline recorded three assists.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 6, Cazenovia 1: Skaneateles won a pair of singles matches and all four doubles matches to defeat Caz.

Singles winners included Kenna Ellis (6-4, 7-5) and Isabelle Soderberg (6-3, 6-1).

Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg won first doubles (6-1, 6-0). Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler took second doubles (6-3, 6-7, 10-5). Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple were winners in third doubles (6-1, 6-1). Kate Kissel and Bella Karpinski completed the match with a victory in fourth doubles (6-0, 6-1).

Skaneateles is 2-0.

