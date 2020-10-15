Local Roundup: East Syracuse-Minoa beats Auburn boys soccer

East Syracuse-Minoa beat Auburn 3-0 in a boys soccer game on Thursday.
Maroons goalie Bryn Whitman was credited with 10 saves.
FROM WEDNESDAY
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Skaneateles 15, Marcellus 50: Led by defending state champion runner Caleb Bender and teammate Matt Persampieri, the Lakers swept the top eight spots in a dominant victory.
Bender and Persampieri both completed the 3.03-mile course in 17:03. Joe Norris was next at 17:30. Seamus Fogerty (17:55) and Will Girzadas (17:56) rounded out the top five.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Marcellus 27, Skaneateles 28: The Lakers narrowly missed out on a victory as the Mustangs claimed three of the top four finishers.
Skaneateles' best time came from Hope Cross-Jaya, who wrapped up the course in 21:16. Lily Yengo was next for the Lakers, placing fifth (23:07), while Sophia Aureden came in sixth (23:25).
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 7, Westhill 0: Individual winners for the Lakers were Kenna Ellis (first singles), Lily Miller (second singles), Isabelle Soderberg (third singles).
Winning pairings included Emma Miller and Ella Danforth (first doubles), Sophia Soderberg and Alice Spaulding (second doubles), Sofia Capozza and Maggie Newton (third doubles), and Rachel Hackler and Kate Aberi (fourth doubles).
Skaneateles remains perfect at 3-0.
