Local Roundup: East Syracuse-Minoa beats Auburn girls soccer

East Syracuse-Minoa beat Auburn 3-0 in a girls soccer game on Thursday.

Maroons goalie Bryn Whitman was credited with 10 saves.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Skaneateles 15, Marcellus 50: Led by defending state champion runner Caleb Bender and teammate Matt Persampieri, the Lakers swept the top eight spots in a dominant victory.

Bender and Persampieri both completed the 3.03-mile course in 17:03. Joe Norris was next at 17:30. Seamus Fogerty (17:55) and Will Girzadas (17:56) rounded out the top five.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Marcellus 27, Skaneateles 28: The Lakers narrowly missed out on a victory as the Mustangs claimed three of the top four finishers.

Skaneateles' best time came from Hope Cross-Jaya, who wrapped up the course in 21:16. Lily Yengo was next for the Lakers, placing fifth (23:07), while Sophia Aureden came in sixth (23:25).

GIRLS TENNIS