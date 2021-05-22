Local Roundup: Eighth-grader Usowski delivers another gem for Port Byron baseball

Eighth-grader Connor Usowski delivered another gem on the mound, striking out nine across four innings as Port Byron baseball topped Canastota 13-3 on Saturday.
The game was called after five innings.
Usowski allowed one two hits and one unearned run in his outing. He also posted a hit in his lone at-bat with a run and an RBI.
Port Byron blew open the game in the second inning when Justin Morgenthaler hit a bases-clearing triple. Morgenthaler finished 2-for-3. He also added a double, a run, and racked up six RBIs.
Brandon Relfe went 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs.
Auburn 5, Syracuse 0: The Maroons scored runs in each of the first three innings to beat Syracuse City.
Ryan Stewart and Cooper Polcovich combined to throw a four-hit shutout. Stewart lasted five innings, struck out three and walked one. Polcovich pitched two no-hit innings and punched out four batters with one walk.
Ryan Birchard was the leader at the plate for the Maroons, posting a 3-for-3 day that included one RBI. Alec McQueeney contributed two hits and scored two runs.
Auburn is a perfect 9-0 in league play and 9-3 overall. The Maroons are back in action Monday at Jamesville-DeWitt.
BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn 9, Central Square 7: The Maroons took a two-goal lead into halftime, and were able to hold off the Red Hawks' rally in the fourth.
Colin Tardiff recorded four goals and contributed one assist, while Max Gorney notched two goals and one assist.
Noah Erickson, Charlie Cunningham and Trey Masters rounded out the scoring. Zach Crosby tacked on an assist, and goalie Jackson Siddall was tasked with seven saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Skaneateles 12, West Genesee 10: The Lakers scored six goals in each half, and that was enough to beat the Wildcats.
Lilly Marquardt nabbed three goals and was credited with a pair of assists, while Anna McGlynn and Julia O'Connor (three assists) both recorded multi-goal games. Kathryn Morrissey (assist), Ava Logan, Bella Brogan, Maggie Newton (four assists), and Rachel Hacker all contributed one goal apiece. Emily Evans stopped six shots in the cage.
Auburn 20, Central Square 3: Nine players tallied at least a goal for the Maroons.
Natalie Calandra-Ryan led the way with five, including an assist. Gracie Giannettino scored four times and picked up two assists. Caroline Smith buried four goals. Ella Doan had two goals and five assists. Danielle Swietoniowski added a pair.
Abbie Izzo (three assists), Ella Bouley (assist), Alayna Foos and Nora Solomon rounded out the scoring.
Auburn has two road contests next week, Tuesday at Oswego and Thursday at Syracuse.
FROM FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
Moravia 15, Southern Cayuga 9: From the lead-off position, shortstop Bailey Williamson led the Blue Devils with two hits, including a double, and four runs. Brook Purdy posted three hits and scored three runs. Laura Landis (three runs, double) and Corinne Leonard added multi-hit games. Teyara Lee chipped in with a double and two runs.
For the Chiefs, Ellie Brozon finished 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and a triple. Caylee Reynolds also had a pair of singles.
GOLF
Central Square 235, Auburn 346: Auburn was led by Maia Guzalak’s 54 and Abby Franchina’s 55.
Auburn (4-5) travels to East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday.
Lansing 175, Union Springs 184: Andrew Salls and Michael Culver both scored 44s, while Luke Parker posted a 46.
Union Springs (2-5) heads to Moravia on Monday.