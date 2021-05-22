Local Roundup: Eighth-grader Usowski delivers another gem for Port Byron baseball

Eighth-grader Connor Usowski delivered another gem on the mound, striking out nine across four innings as Port Byron baseball topped Canastota 13-3 on Saturday.

The game was called after five innings.

Usowski allowed one two hits and one unearned run in his outing. He also posted a hit in his lone at-bat with a run and an RBI.

Port Byron blew open the game in the second inning when Justin Morgenthaler hit a bases-clearing triple. Morgenthaler finished 2-for-3. He also added a double, a run, and racked up six RBIs.

Brandon Relfe went 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs.

Auburn 5, Syracuse 0: The Maroons scored runs in each of the first three innings to beat Syracuse City.

Ryan Stewart and Cooper Polcovich combined to throw a four-hit shutout. Stewart lasted five innings, struck out three and walked one. Polcovich pitched two no-hit innings and punched out four batters with one walk.

Ryan Birchard was the leader at the plate for the Maroons, posting a 3-for-3 day that included one RBI. Alec McQueeney contributed two hits and scored two runs.