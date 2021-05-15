Local Roundup: Eighth-grader Usowski leads Port Byron to shutout win

Eighth-grader Connor Usowski threw a complete game three-hitter as Port Byron shut out LaFayette 7-0 on Saturday.

Usowski racked up nine strikeouts in the win.

Gabe Rhodes finished 2-for-4 with two runs and a triple to lead the offense. Ethan Wilson added two hits, including a triple, and two runs scored. Usowski helped his own cause, going 1-for-3 with an RBI double.

SOFTBALL

Auburn 7, East Syracuse Minoa 5: The Spartans scored four runs in the second inning, but Auburn countered in the third en route to the win.

With one out, Emma Merkley singled and Doray DiLallo followed with an inside-the-park home run. Then Morgan Cook singled, Elise Clifford earned a walk and Emma Bellnier droped in a base hit to load the bases.

With the bases full, Madison Lowe hit a two-run single and Cayleigh Curriers followed with another single for another run.

Merkley finished 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. DiLallo recorded two hits, including her homer, with two steals and two RBI. Sydney Marinelli (triple, run), Cook, Clifford (two walks, one run, one RBI), Bellnier, Lowe, and Currier all had hits.