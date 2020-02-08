Local Roundup: Extra session needed as Weedsport boys hoops beats Skaneateles

Thirty-two minutes were not enough to decide a winner between the Weedsport and Skaneateles boys basketball teams on Saturday, but in overtime the Warriors were able to come out on top 80-73.

The score was tied at 64 at the end of four quarters, but Weedsport scored 16 in the extra session to pull away.

Josh O’Connor was Weedsport’s top finisher, recording 15 points with three 3s. Aidan Mabbett was next with 14 points, Jake Brown notched 13 points and Joel Blumer added 10.

For Skaneateles, both Nate Fouts and Andrew Neumann totaled 22 points, while Tyler DelFavero scored 14.

This is the second straight year the two teams, which don’t play in the same conference, met for a thrilling non-league game. Weedsport and Skaneateles collided in December 2018, with the Lakers holding off the Warriors on a last-second shot block on a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Both teams entered that game with perfect records.

Weedsport (16-2) has two more regular season games left, starting with a home tilt against Pulaski on Monday. Skaneateles (12-6) also plays Monday, hosting APW.