Local Roundup: Four Auburn girls track members selected for all-league honors
Local Roundup: Four Auburn girls track members selected for all-league honors

Four Auburn girls track and field athletes have been selected for postseason honors by the Salt City Athletic Conference.

Kyleen Brady was named a first-team selection in both the 800m run and the 1500m run. Bryn Whitman was also picked for the first team in the discus, while Ali Pineau added to first-team selections in the 3000m run.

Bethany Lorenzo was the lone second-team honor, for the 3000m run.

The foursome was among the top finishers in their respective events at last week's Section III Class A championships at Chittenango.

Whitman was the winner in the discus (107-7), which completed a perfect season for the Maroons junior. Brady, a seventh-grader, came in second in both the 800m run (2:36) and 1500m run (5:03). Pineau came in third in the 3000m run (11:11), and Lorenzo placed third in the 1500m run (5:07) and sixth in the 3000m (11:48).

