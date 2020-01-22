Local Roundup: Hannibal/Cato-Meridian wrestling romps Cazenovia

Union Springs (9-4) faces Candor on Friday.

Southern Cayuga 64, Trumansburg 56: Brandon Vanacore notched 19 points, while Jared Hope registered 17 for the Chiefs. Steven Sherman added 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Onondaga 62, Southern Cayuga 41: All nine players recorded at least a point for Southern Cayuga. Sophia Bennett had a team-high nine points with six rebounds, while Charli Bennett (three steals) and Lily Colton chipped in with seven points. Emma Smith-Dennis added four points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Chiefs travel to Newfield on Friday.

Union Springs 57, Lansing 24: Payton Gilbert was the leader with 13 points, while Kailey Kaley scored 12 and Renee Park posted nine.

Wolves improve to 9-3 and travel to Candor on Friday.

ICE HOCKEY