Local Roundup: Hannibal/Cato-Meridian wrestling romps Cazenovia

Ten different wrestlers recorded wins as the Hannibal/Cato-Meridian team was able to defeat Cazenovia 49-24 on Wednesday.
Winners for Hannibal/Cato-Meridian included Jack Lamson (106), Ben Alton (113), Dominic Greenwood (120), Hunter White (132), Tyler Murray (138), Hunter Dumas (145), Chad Thompson (152), Zach Housel (160) and Santana Salvador (285).
Hannibal/Cato-Meridian takes on Phoenix next Wednesday.
ICE HOCKEY
Auburn 2, Rome Free Academy 2: RJ Szakalski (assist) and Jack Chapman finished with goals for the Maroons. Matt Donovan and Ty Hlywa picked up the assists. Mason Jones made 21 saves in net.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Faith Heritage 57, Port Byron 26: Kody Kurtz led Port Byron with nine points. Mason Helmer scored five points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jarrett Fronce tallied six points.
BOYS BOWLING
Weedsport 5 (1,979), CBA 2 (1,926): Diego Ventura bowled a 463 overall, with a game of 173, to lead the Warriors. Jacob Blaylock added a 461.
GIRLS BOWLING
CBA 7 (2,341), Weedsport 0 (1,488): Alex Lajo Leonardi totaled a 343 across three games, while Alanna Golden had the highest single-game score with a 151.
SWIMMING
Liverpool 91, Auburn 67: Josh Whiting won the 100 freestyle (57.29) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.69). Michael Villano finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.23).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Cayuga 89, Tompkins-Cortland 86: Stanley Beato totaled 28 points and Deonte Holder added 21 for the Spartabs, Jacob Ramirez added 11 and Jewliann Cherry scored nine.
CCC (7-9) faces Onondaga on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Cayuga 79, Tompkins-Cortland 57: The Spartans reeled off a 30-7 second quarter to pull away in a blowout win. Jania Freeman (Auburn HS) racked up 24 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Tanyeah Jansson had 12 points to go with eight assists. Tori Mandel finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Fatimaah Findley and Brianna Hirschman both ended up with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
CCC (7-8) hosts OCC on Saturday.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 88, South Seneca 33: Jose Reyes paced the Wolves with a 20-point night. Ryan Bailey followed with 15 points, Chris Daum scored 13 points, and Hunter Martin rounded out the leaders with 12 points. Riley Sawyer added eight points.
Union Springs (9-4) faces Candor on Friday.
Southern Cayuga 64, Trumansburg 56: Brandon Vanacore notched 19 points, while Jared Hope registered 17 for the Chiefs. Steven Sherman added 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Onondaga 62, Southern Cayuga 41: All nine players recorded at least a point for Southern Cayuga. Sophia Bennett had a team-high nine points with six rebounds, while Charli Bennett (three steals) and Lily Colton chipped in with seven points. Emma Smith-Dennis added four points, five rebounds and four steals.
The Chiefs travel to Newfield on Friday.
Union Springs 57, Lansing 24: Payton Gilbert was the leader with 13 points, while Kailey Kaley scored 12 and Renee Park posted nine.
Wolves improve to 9-3 and travel to Candor on Friday.
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 5, Cortland-Homer 1: Cam Lowe (assist) and Cole Heintz both buried a pair of goals for the Lakers in a rematch of last season’s Section III Division II final. Charlie Major was credited with two assists. Garrett Krieger had a goal with one assist. Jack Henry, Charlie Russell and Colin Weeks all contributed one assist.
Chad Lowe made 14 saves in goal.