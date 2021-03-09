Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge boys basketball captures win

Jordan-Elbridge boys basketball picked up a 61-32 win over Phoenix Tuesday as three players scored in double figures.

Tyler Waldon led the Eagles on a 17-point night. He was followed by Mitchall Holt's 16 points and Wade Brunelle's 12 points.

J-E finishes up the season on Thursday at the Syracuse Institute of Technology.

FROM MONDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Square 71, Auburn 60: Peyton Maneri scored 18 points and had five assists, but it wasn't enough for the Maroons who dropped their second game of the year.

Doray Dilallo added 14 points with four rebounds, Kylie Guarino scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Leah Middleton finished with nine points and five assists.

Auburn (5-2) is home against Oswego on Wednesday.

