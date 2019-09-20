The Jordan-Elbridge girls tennis team swept all four doubles matches to earn a 4-3 victory over Phoenix Friday.
Anisa Bort and Meghan Whalen swept 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles. Maddie Green and Lexi Delfavero won 6-3, 6-2 at second doubles. Gabrielle Skotniski and Katelyn Precourt won at third doubles, 6-0, 6-1 and at fourth doubles, Hayley Holland and Skylar Crysler won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0.
Jordan-Elbridge is 6-5 overall.
Auburn 6, Oswego 1: The Maroons are now 12-1 on the season after the win over the Buccaneers.
Erin Calkins won 6-1, 6-0 in second singles and Claire Brundage won 6-2, 6-2 in third singles.
At first doubles, Makayla Huntley and Donovan Tanner swept 6-1, 6-0. Sydney Whitford and Gabrielle McGinn won 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles. Alexis Calkins and Claire Netti won 6-0, 6-1 at third doubles and at fourth doubles, Lillianna Spin and Caroline Netti won 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBA-Syracuse 102, Skaneateles 82: Two of the three of the Lakers' first-place finishes came in relays.
The lone Skaneateles first place was Lili Winkelman in the 200 IM with a time of 2:28.97.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lakers' 200 freestyle relay of Elizabeth Springer, Caitlin Comer, Amelia Musso and Grace King won with a time of 1:49.59. The Lakers' 400 freestyle relay of Winkelman, Sophia Soprano, Comer and Marcella Buchholz was first with a time of 4:17.86.
FROM THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Moravia 3, Whitney Point 0: Kate Baylor registered 12 kills, three aces and a block for the Blue Devils.
Maddy Kelly added four kills and a pair of aces, while Alexa Nye chipped in nine assists and three kills.
Union Springs 3, Dryden 2: The Wolves rallied from down two sets to beat the Lions in five.
Union Springs took losses 25-15 and 25-23 to start, then reeled off three straight 25-17, 25-22, 25-14.
Ruth Jackson led the team with 19 kills while also posting six aces. Jess Morgan had 10 kills along with 12 service points. Aurora Lucas had 20 assists and 15 service points, and Marrin Owens recorded 18 assists and 10 service points.