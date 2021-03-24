Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge tops Weedsport in volleyball

Jordan-Elbridge volleyball topped Weedsport on Wednesday, winning three sets to the Warriors' one.

J-E opened with a 25-23 win in the first game, but the Warriors answered by taking the second 25-19. The Eagles closed out the final two games by scores of 25-17 and 25-19.

Alexa Edersheim recorded four aces with 10 digs for Weedsport. Sydney Manchester posted six kills and three aces. Christina Jackson and Bella Guerrette both were credited with six assists.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga Community College's winless streak has extended to six games after the Spartans dropped a pair of games to Finger Lakes on Wednesday, 8-2 and 4-0.

Zac Legarreta finished 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Hazel Martinez had both RBIs in Game 1. Martinez went 3-for-4 and Brendan Williams finished 2-for-2 with a steal in the second game.

“Our pitching took some definite strides today. I think we’re heading in the right direction. We still made some mistakes defensively, but we were better today,” coach TJ Gamba said. “Our offensive approach needs to be better. We left too many runners on-base today.”

CCC (0-6) returns to Falcon Park on Saturday for a doubleheader against SUNY Adirondack.