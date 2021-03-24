Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge tops Weedsport in volleyball

Jordan-Elbridge volleyball topped Weedsport on Wednesday, winning three sets to the Warriors' one.
J-E opened with a 25-23 win in the first game, but the Warriors answered by taking the second 25-19. The Eagles closed out the final two games by scores of 25-17 and 25-19.
Alexa Edersheim recorded four aces with 10 digs for Weedsport. Sydney Manchester posted six kills and three aces. Christina Jackson and Bella Guerrette both were credited with six assists.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cayuga Community College's winless streak has extended to six games after the Spartans dropped a pair of games to Finger Lakes on Wednesday, 8-2 and 4-0.
Zac Legarreta finished 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Hazel Martinez had both RBIs in Game 1. Martinez went 3-for-4 and Brendan Williams finished 2-for-2 with a steal in the second game.
“Our pitching took some definite strides today. I think we’re heading in the right direction. We still made some mistakes defensively, but we were better today,” coach TJ Gamba said. “Our offensive approach needs to be better. We left too many runners on-base today.”
CCC (0-6) returns to Falcon Park on Saturday for a doubleheader against SUNY Adirondack.
FROM TUESDAY
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lansing 98, Southern Cayuga 72: Brooke Green was the winner in the 500 free (6:05.82), while Ellie Burroughs touched first in the 100 backstroke (1:10.17).
Burroughs, Bridget Davis, Charli Bennett and Green also combined to win the 200 free relay (1:54.80).
CROSS COUNTRY
Four schools, including Southern Cayuga and Moravia, gathered Tuesday for a meet that included a new event: a mixed relay. The mixed relay allowed some participants to split up the course, while others ran the entire 2.7 miles.
Moravia's Olivia Genson (20:22) had the single-fastest time in the girls race, while Jordan Smith placed sixth overall.
In the boys race, the Blue Devils' Dustin McCall (18:21) came in fifth.