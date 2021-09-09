Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge volleyball picks up sweep

The Jordan-Elbridge volleyball team swept Hannibal 3-0 on Thursday by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-20.

Gabriella Smart paced the Eagles with 14 points, six digs, five aces, five kills and a pair of blocks. Sarah Lane contributed 11 assists, eight points and four aces. Taylor Eaton had seven points, five digs, six kills, a block and an ace. Kendra Anderson chipped in with four points, three digs and a kill. Carrie Williams had for points, two aces, two digs and a kill. Sydney Parsons had six points, two aces and two digs, Madyn LaFleur had two points and three digs and Val Reith had five digs.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Finger Lakes 3, Cayuga 0: Playing their first match since the fall of 2019, the Spartans fell in three sets against the Lakers by scores of 25-10, 25-8, and 25-18.

Taylor Hunter finished the match with seven assists, six digs and two kills for Cayuga, while Cassie Nolte led the Spartans with seven kills. Marrin Owens led Cayuga with 19 digs and added two assists. Chayanne Okonewski finished with three kills and three digs.

Cayuga's home opener is Saturday at 11 a.m. against Genesee Community College (0-1) in Spartan Hall.

GIRLS TENNIS