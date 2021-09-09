Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge volleyball picks up sweep

The Jordan-Elbridge volleyball team swept Hannibal 3-0 on Thursday by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-20.
Gabriella Smart paced the Eagles with 14 points, six digs, five aces, five kills and a pair of blocks. Sarah Lane contributed 11 assists, eight points and four aces. Taylor Eaton had seven points, five digs, six kills, a block and an ace. Kendra Anderson chipped in with four points, three digs and a kill. Carrie Williams had for points, two aces, two digs and a kill. Sydney Parsons had six points, two aces and two digs, Madyn LaFleur had two points and three digs and Val Reith had five digs.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Finger Lakes 3, Cayuga 0: Playing their first match since the fall of 2019, the Spartans fell in three sets against the Lakers by scores of 25-10, 25-8, and 25-18.
Taylor Hunter finished the match with seven assists, six digs and two kills for Cayuga, while Cassie Nolte led the Spartans with seven kills. Marrin Owens led Cayuga with 19 digs and added two assists. Chayanne Okonewski finished with three kills and three digs.
Cayuga's home opener is Saturday at 11 a.m. against Genesee Community College (0-1) in Spartan Hall.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 7, Phoenix 0: The Lakers swept the Firebirds to go to 4-0 on the season.
Kenna Ellis at first singles won 6-2, 6-0, at second singles, Lily Miller won 6-0, 6-0 and at third singles, Isabelle Soderberg swept 6-0, 6-0.
At first doubles, Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg won 6-1, 6-0, at second doubles, Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler swept 6-0, 6-0, at third doubles, Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple won by forfeit and at fourth doubles, Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel won 6-0, 6-0.
FROM WEDNESDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Homer 2, Weedsport 1: The Trojans scored the winning goal with only 32 second remaining in overtime.
Homer struck first during regulation, but the Warriors' Maddie Stock scored with an assist to Izzy Petrus.
Riah Davis made eight saves for Weedsport. The Warriors face Port Byron on Friday.