Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge wrestling team dominates F-M

Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian wrestling earned a dominant win, 42-27 over Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday.

The Eagles won seven matches and benefited from one forfeit against the Hornets.

Liam Mantell (110), Dylan Nolan (132), Jack Lamson (138), Bryce Mahoney (145) and Drake Allen (160) all won their bouts via fall.

Kaylee Swaglin (126) and Glen Sanchez (152) won their matches on decisions.

Angelo Turo (189) won by forfeit.

J-E competes in the OHSL league tournament this weekend.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 69, Solvay 45: Three players scored in double figures as the Warriors earned a decisive win over the Bearcats.

Lucio Cole was the leader with 22 points, six assists and three rebounds. Troy Brown picked up a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Adams added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Weedsport has now won 10 games in a row. The Warriors (13-2) play at Tully on Friday.

East Syracuse Minoa 54, Auburn 47: The Maroons had a slim lead at halftime, but the Spartans put together a 19-10 third quarter that was the difference.

DeSean Strachan had a team-high 21 points for the Maroons. Jack Tumber added seven points and five rebounds. Tony Borges had eight rebounds, while Carter Sawyer added six points and four blocks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Syracuse Minoa 41, Skaneateles 36: Maddy Ramsgard and Ayla Pas’cal each had 11 points for the Lakers. Ramsgard added eight rebounds and five steals, while Pas’cal hauled in nine rebounds.

VOLLEYBALL

Fabius-Pompey 3, Weedsport 0: Makayla Foltz had six kills and 11 digs, Deanna Jackson racked up 15 digs, and Isabel Guerrette totaled 12 digs and 18 assists.