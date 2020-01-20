Local Roundup: Kurtz scores 23 to lead Port Byron boys basketball to win

Kody Kurtz recorded 23 points and three assists as Port Byron boys basketball took down Fabius-Pompey 53-45 on Monday.

Matt Marsden added nine points with 11 rebounds and three blocks. Mason Helmer chipped in with eight points and he also grabbed six rebounds.

Port Byron takes on Faith Heritage on Wednesday.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

FROM SATURDAY

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Section IV Class Championships: Union Springs/Port Byron’s Braden York was the runner-up in the boys 3200m run, finishing in 10:16.62. Teammate Evan Miner placed fourth in the boys 55m hurdles (10.83).

For the girls, Gabi Balog placed third in the high jump (4-6), Jodie Jenkin finished fifth in the high jump (4-4) and Rebecca Colgan came in fifth in the 1000m run (3:19.63).

Colgan, Haley Yorkey, Balog and Jenkin competed in the 1600m relay together, coming in third (4:38.62).