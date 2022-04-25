Local Roundup: Lowe hurls no-hitter as Auburn softball tops Central Square

Last spring, Auburn and Central Square met in the section quarterfinals in a game that spanned two days.

The Maroons spawned another memorable game when the teams met on Monday.

Pitcher Madison Lowe recorded a no-hitter as Auburn again flummoxed the RedHawks, 4-1.

Lowe struck out 13 batters across seven innings. Despite her efforts, though, the Maroons fell behind 1-0 after she hit a batter who later came around to score on a defensive error.

Auburn's batters ensured her efforts weren't for nothing with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead.

Lowe then closed the door in the final two innings to preserve the win and the no-no.

Auburn (6-2) will host Oswego on Tuesday. The Maroons then have another sectional rematch on Thursday as the team hosts Jamesville-DeWitt, the teams' first meeting since last year's championship game won by Auburn.

Southern Cayuga 15, Groton 0: Ava Harvatine secured a three-hit shutout while striking out eight Indians batters.

Alycia Oronas led the offense with a 2-for-2 game with two doubles. She scored three times and posted an RBI. Ellie Brozon smashed a triple and recorded a pair of RBIs. Lily Holden went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs. Abby White had two hits and two RBIs. Reilly Dingy chipped in a hit and three runs.

Port Byron 7, Pulaski 0: Hannah Jones earned the shutout win by holding Pulaski to three hits. She struck out five batters.

Colleen Jump and Sadie White had two hits each. Jordan Cook registered a home run while Mackenzie McDowell and Nikki Namisniak had hits.

Port Byron (7-0) hosts Skaneateles on Wednesday.

Union Springs 17, Marathon 2: Hailee Smith posted 13 strikeouts while allowing one hit and two walks.

Smith helped her own cause with a 3-for-3 game. She reached base five times.

Angelia Scholz added two hits and three runs.

Union Springs (7-0) travels to Moravia on Wednesday.

Weedsport 15, Bishop Ludden 9: Riah Davis and Christina Jackson combined for seven strikeouts in the circle.

Morgan Flask slugged a two-run home run, while Kayla Flask contributed two doubles. Trinity Davis also posted a double.

The Warriors (3-3) host Lyons on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Weedsport 7, Bishop Ludden 6: Weedsport appeared to be on the verge of its first loss of the season. In their last at-bats, though, the Warriors struck for three runs to steal the win.

The Warriors were behind 6-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Parker McBride connected for a two-run triple that scored Antonio Tortorello and Andrew Seward. Peyton Newton followed with a single that brought McBride home to deliver the win.

Partrick Whitman led the offense with a 3-for-3 game that included a home run, triple, two runs and one RBI.

Tortorello (run, walk), McBride (run, walk, triple, two RBIs), Newton (RBI), James Renner (run) and Tony LoMascolo (two RBIs) all figured in with a hit. Seward walked once and scored twice.

Seward also pitched the first five innings and struck out five. McBride went the final two to earn the win. He recorded two strikeouts and allowed a pair of unearned runs.

Weedsport (5-0) has two more home games this week on Wednesday against Fabius-Pompey and Friday versus LaFayette. The Warriors then take on Port Byron, at Port Byron, for the Cayuga County tournament championship.

Moravia 6, Tioga 5: The Blue Devils led by five runs after the first two innings, but Tioga stormed back to tie it.

After three straight scoreless innings, Moravia had a chance to end it in the bottom of the seventh. Brandon Brotherton worked a one-out walk and stole second base. Lucas Neville then singled and Noah Corbett worked a walk.

With the bases full, Eli Landis singled to score Brotherton for the winning run.

That was one of two hits for Landis, who also scored twice. Noah Corbett also had two hits, while Brayden Mason scored twice and worked a walk.

Aiden Kelly earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief, which he struck out nine and held Tioga to two hits.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 5, Pulaski 0: Max Karpinski (first) Jake Salzhauer (second) and Marty McNeil (third) were the Lakers’ singles winners. Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan earned a sweep in first doubles, while Nicholas Cerimeli and Ethan Pickup claimed second doubles.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Union Springs 54, Groton 36; Trumansburg 63, Union Springs 56: Kailey Kalet won the 400m dash (1:04) and the 200m dash.

Other first-place finishes for the Wolves included Beth McHenry in the 1500m run (6:13.8), Sarah Colgan in the 800m run (3:01.9), and Payton Gilbert in the shot put (32-11).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Groton 58, Union Springs 35; Trumansburg 110, Union Springs 14: Amad Haight finished first in the 200m dash (26.1).

FROM THE WEEKEND

BASEBALL

Auburn 3, Fulton 0; Auburn 14; Fulton 5: In a doubleheader on Friday, the Maroons were able to earn a sweep.

The first game was a pitchers duel, but Auburn’s Owen Birchard ultimately came out on top. In 6 2/3 innings, he struck out 11 batters and was responsible for only three base runners (one hit, two walks against). He also helped his own cause by driving in a pair of runs.

Jayden DeAngelis and Cooper Polcovich had the other hits.

Eighth-grader Myles McBride earned the start in the second game and held the Red Raiders to three hits and three runs (only one earned) in five innings. He issued three walks but struck out eight.

Ahead by only one after two innings, the Maroons struck for nine in the third to put the game out of reach.

Caden Becker paced the offense with three hits (all singles), one run and two RBIs.

Kevin Dolan (three runs, double), Lucas West (four runs, double, RBI, two walks), and DeAngelis (triple, run, three RBIs) figured in with multi-hit games. Jonathon Herrick added a double, run and two RBIs.

TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia Invitational: Hosting Marathon, Southern Cayuga, Trumansburg and Union Springs, the Blue Devils held serve by winning both the boys and girls meets.

In the boys meet, Moravia won with 182 points which bettered second-place Trumansburg’s 87 points.

For the girls Moravia edged T-burg by one, 126-125.

The Blue Devils had several place finishers and a handful of wins.

Abram Wasileski was first in the boys long jump.

Dustin McCall was runner-up in the boys 800m run and 1600m run. Cole Cuddeback was the winner in the boys 110m hurdles and second in both the boys 400m run and boys 400m hurdles. Devin McCall posted the top time in the 400m hurdles. Henry Scholl placed first in the 1500m run and second in the 200m.

Other boys runners-up included Joe Baylor in the high jump, and Seth Parker in the shot put and discus.

The Moravia girls had several second-place finishers, including Taqua Bailey in the 100m dash, Jordan Smith in the high jump, Olivia Genson in the 400m and Brooke Proper in the long jump.

