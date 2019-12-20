Ava Mills scored 15 points to help lead the Port Byron girls basketball team to a 42-41 win over LaFayette on Friday night.
Grace Ford contributed 13 points. Jenna Mapley and Rileigh Luste both came down with 10 rebounds.
BOYS SWIMMING
Weedsport 105, Syracuse City 76: The Warriors came out on top as Andrew Williams won the 50 freestyle in a time of 24.52.
Other individual winners included Christina Jackson in diving with 108.60 points. Allison House was first in the 100 butterfly (1:06.02), Will Sterling won the 100 freestyle (54.20) and Caleb Tracy was first in the 100 backstroke (1:08.62).
The Warriors 200 freestyle relay of Sterling, Tracy, Williams and House won in 1:40.92 and the 400 freestyle relay of Robert Quigley, Emily Clark, Ryan Dates and Forrest Nguyen won in 3:50.96.
Weedsport 93, Holland Patent 77: Joe Wloch had a pair of first-place finishes for the Warriors, the 200 freestyle (2:04.19) and the 500 freestyle (5:29.18).
Williams won the 50 freestyle (24.52) and Sterling was first in the 100 freestyle (54.20). Jackson won the diving with 212.55 points.
The 200 medley relay of Adam O'Bryan, Samantha Whitman, House and Austin Langdon won in 2:07.70 and the 200 freestyle relay of Sterling, Tracy, House and Williams won in 1:40.92.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Faith Heritage 0: The Panthers swept by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-12.
Miranda Aldrich had two aces, nine kills, an assist and five digs. Rileigh Gray had 17 assists, six aces and three digs. Anna Vincent added fives aces, three kills and an assist. Sophie Redmond had three aces, three kills and two digs. Cassie Nolte had four aces, a kill and an assist. Jordan Cook had three aces, four kills and a dig. Gabriella Atchinson added nine digs.
BOWLING
Weedsport girls 1,507, APW 1,211: The Warriors picked up their first win of the season as Gracie Stevens led with a high series of 355. Alanna Golden had high game of 136.
APW 1,873, Weedsport boys 1,845: Jacob Blaylock paced the Warriors with a high series of 408 and a high game of 157.
ICE HOCKEY
Auburn 1, Baldwinsville 1: The Maroons required overtime for the third straight game, and skated away with their second straight tie.
Ty Hlywa picked up Auburn's lone goal on an assist from Austin Black. Aaron Kowal recorded 20 saves in net.
Auburn (1-3-2) plays against Saturday against Cazenovia.