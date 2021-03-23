Local Roundup: Moochler part of four winning events in Auburn swimming opener

Maura Moochler won two individual events for Auburn girls swimming in their season opener against Oswego, though the Maroons were ultimately downed 68-62.
Moochler came in first in both the 50 free (26.55) and 100 free (57.89). Karli Farmer won the 100 breaststroke (1:39.61). Stephanie Deprospero won the 100 backstroke (1:19.95).
Farmer, Elizabeth Lentini, Mia D'Angelo and Moochler was the winning combination in the 200 free relay (2:14.79). Moochler, D'Angelo, Deprospero and Rachel Tehan had the win in the 400 free relay (4:55.46).
BOYS SOCCER
Marathon 5, Union Springs 0: The Wolves came up empty against the defending Class D state champion Olympians.
Nick Weaver made 11 saves in goal, while coach Jim Hodges also highlighted the play of Dustin Walawender, George Fearon and Wade Groesbeck.
Union Springs (0-2) has its first home game Thursday against Groton.
VOLLEYBALL
Fabius-Pompey 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors were downed by set scores of 25-19, 25-12, 25-11. Christina Jackson led the team with three aces. She also posted two assists and four digs. Sydney Manchester had three kills. Alexa Edersheim recorded 14 digs with two assists. Trinity Davis had 10 digs with two kills and a block.
FROM MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Southern Cayuga 2: After dropping the first two sets, the Wolves rallied to win three straight and defeat the Chiefs.
Ruth Jackson registered 12 kills with seven assists, two blocks and two digs for Union Springs. Kailey Kalet had eight kills, eight service points, three aces and one dig. Marrin Owens led the Wolves with 12 assists to go with five kills, four aces and 13 service points. Cameron Dennis recorded 20 service points and six kills.
For the Chiefs, Claire Walter posted seven aces and 16 service points. Emma Smith Dennis posted 29 digs and 15 service points. Mackenzie Bachelor finished with 29 service points and 23 digs. Lauren Collier contributed 20 digs and 16 service points.