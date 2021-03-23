Local Roundup: Moochler part of four winning events in Auburn swimming opener

Maura Moochler won two individual events for Auburn girls swimming in their season opener against Oswego, though the Maroons were ultimately downed 68-62.

Moochler came in first in both the 50 free (26.55) and 100 free (57.89). Karli Farmer won the 100 breaststroke (1:39.61). Stephanie Deprospero won the 100 backstroke (1:19.95).

Farmer, Elizabeth Lentini, Mia D'Angelo and Moochler was the winning combination in the 200 free relay (2:14.79). Moochler, D'Angelo, Deprospero and Rachel Tehan had the win in the 400 free relay (4:55.46).

BOYS SOCCER

Marathon 5, Union Springs 0: The Wolves came up empty against the defending Class D state champion Olympians.

Nick Weaver made 11 saves in goal, while coach Jim Hodges also highlighted the play of Dustin Walawender, George Fearon and Wade Groesbeck.

Union Springs (0-2) has its first home game Thursday against Groton.

VOLLEYBALL