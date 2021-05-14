Local Roundup: Moravia baseball now 6-0 after comeback against Marathon

Moravia baseball scored a pair of runs in the final inning to come back and beat Marathon 2-1 Friday in a pitchers duel.

Luke Landis tossed a complete game one-hitter. Landis struck out 11 batters and walked only three.

Landis allowed the game's first run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Blue Devils fought back with two runs of their own in the top of the seventh to take their first lead.

Moravia was lifted by a 2-for-3 performance by Nick Johnson, while run-scoring hits by AJ Lawton and Brayden Mason were the difference. Lawton and Aiden Kelly scored the two runs, with Lawton's score serving as the winner.

Moravia (6-0) is away at Groton on Monday.

Auburn 18, Oswego 12: The Maroons and Buccaneers hit into a slugfest on Friday, with both teams totaling 18 hits apiece.

Auburn brought home seven runs in the first inning, then six more in the third which was the difference.