Local Roundup: Moravia baseball now 6-0 after comeback against Marathon

Moravia baseball scored a pair of runs in the final inning to come back and beat Marathon 2-1 Friday in a pitchers duel.
Luke Landis tossed a complete game one-hitter. Landis struck out 11 batters and walked only three.
Landis allowed the game's first run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Blue Devils fought back with two runs of their own in the top of the seventh to take their first lead.
Moravia was lifted by a 2-for-3 performance by Nick Johnson, while run-scoring hits by AJ Lawton and Brayden Mason were the difference. Lawton and Aiden Kelly scored the two runs, with Lawton's score serving as the winner.
Moravia (6-0) is away at Groton on Monday.
Auburn 18, Oswego 12: The Maroons and Buccaneers hit into a slugfest on Friday, with both teams totaling 18 hits apiece.
Auburn brought home seven runs in the first inning, then six more in the third which was the difference.
Kevin Dolan registered a four-hit game that included a double, run, and two RBIs. Jake Hansen went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Ryan Stewart (run, double, two RBIs), Jason Irwin (two runs, two RBIs, double), Ryan Birchard (three runs, one RBI, one double, one walk) and Alec McQueeney (three runs, three RBIs, double) all posted multi-hit games.
Sophomore Cooper Polcovich earned his first varsity win, pitching five innings of relief.
Auburn improves to 6-2 overall and 6-2 in league play. The Maroons are home Monday against Central Square.
Weedsport 14, Fabius-Pompey 3: Weedsport opened the game with five runs in the first inning in a five-inning contest.
Joe Guy went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run and two RBIs. Antonio Tortorello (three runs, one RBI, one walk), Andrew Seward (three runs, one RBI, one walk) and Ashton Benedict (RBI) all had multi-hit games. Both of Seward's hits were doubles, while Tortorello also had a two-bagger. Tony LoMascolo walked three times, scored twice and recorded an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Auburn 5, East Syracuse Minoa 3: Behind by a pair of runs, Auburn rallied for four runs in the top of seventh inning to come back and beat the Spartans.
Down 3-1, Jolin Evans led off the seventh with a walk. Sydney Marinelli then reached on a bunt. A single from Emma Merkley loaded the bases.
Evans was able to come home on a passed ball to bring the Maroons within a run. Senior Doray DiLallo then struck for a two-run double to give Auburn the lead. Morgan Cook drove in the final run of the inning with a single to add some insurance.
DiLallo finished 4-for-4 at the plate, while Cook and Elise Clifford (triple) both went 2-for-4. Cook also registered a double.
Madison Lowe pitched all seven innings and scattered eight hits with three walks. She struck out six. Offensively, Lowe chipped in with a hit.
Auburn (4-1) is back on the field Saturday, hosting ESM at Falcon Park at 10 a.m.
Southern Cayuga 25, Groton 7: Ellie Brozon struck out eight in the circle to earn the win, while going 3-for-5 with a triple from the plate. Reilly Dingy finished 4-of-6 with four runs. Sam Johnson had a 3-for-5 performance with two runs. Kaya Shelton finished 2-for-3 with a double and four runs.
Southern Cayuga (3-1) faces Union Springs at home on Monday.
Weedsport 9, Fabius-Pompey 8: Trinity Davis (run), Leah Hanscomb (two runs, RBI) and Emily Clark (run, RBI) all had hits for the Warriors, while Maddie McNabb added a run and an RBI.
Weedsport is home against Port Byron on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn 21, Cortland 1: Natalie Calandra-Ryan led the Maroons to another with with five goals, while Gracie Giannettino registered a hat trick along with three assists. Caroline Smith also buried three goals. Ella Doan (assist) and Nora Solomon (two assists) both posted multi-goal games. Kate Izzo (two assists), Natalie Long (assist), Abbie Izzo (two assists), Danielle Swietoniowski, Talia Axton and Mia Cowell rounded out the scoring. Ella Bouley contributed an assist. Paige Maneri made one save.
Auburn is home against Marcellus on Monday.
FROM THURSDAY
GOLF
Whitney Point 180, Union Springs 186: Andrew Salls had the Wolves' best round, scoring a 43. Michael Culver's 46 and Luke Parker's 47 rounded out the top three.
Union Springs is now 2-2.
TENNIS
Auburn 4, Cortland 1: Matthew Humphrey (6-4, 6-4) and Brody Wagner (forfeit) won in singles for the Maroons. Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald took first doubles 6-1, 6-0. Troy Wagner and Ryan Stechuchak won second doubles 6-0, 6-0.
SOFTBALL
Moravia 25, Groton 5: Bailey Williamson went 2-for-5 with three runs, three walks and an RBI to leave the Blue Devils. Skyler Springer, Ileana Ramirez, Laura Landis, Gabriella Heim and Corinne Leonard all scored three runs.