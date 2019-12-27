The Moravia boys basketball team had five players score in double figures in a 64-55 win over McGraw in the first round of the Cortland Christmas Tournament on Friday night.
Justin Pettit led the Blue Devils with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Gavin Stayton (5 of 8 from the free-throw line), Josh Cespedes (3 of 3 from the free-throw line) and Connor Funk (six field goals) each scored 12 points. Ryan Robbins contributed 11 points.
Moravia will play for the tournament championship on Saturday against the winner of the Dryden-Cortland contest.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chittenango Tournament
Oneida 49, Auburn 44: In the opening round, the Maroons overcame a nine-point deficit to take a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on.
Emma Nolan led Auburn with 13 points, Marlee Solomon contributed 10 points and Peyton Maneri added six points.
Auburn will play Skaneateles in the consolation game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
DeRuyter 3, Weedsport 0: Taylor Hunter paced the Warriors with 12 assists, four aces, two blocks and a dig. Anna Provoost contributed 11 kills, six blocks, an ace and a dig.
Kari Wheeler had nine digs. Trinity Davis added three blocks, two kills and a dig. Makayla Fultz had an assist, a kill, a dig and a block.