Local Roundup: Moravia boys basketball beats Southern Cayuga

Deegan Sovocool scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added five steals as the Moravia boys basketball team beat Southern Cayuga 65-57 on Friday night.
Ryan Robbins added 14 points. Gavin Stayton contributed 13 points, eight steals and five assists. Josh Cepedes scored nine points and had 12 rebounds. Justin Pettit scored nine points.
Steven Sherman led Southern Cayuga with 17 points. Nate Thurston and Nick Thurston each scored 13 points and Jackson Otis added 12 points.
Southern Cayuga (7-8) next plays at Marathon on Tuesday.
Pulaski 42, Port Byron 34: Brandon Relfe paced the Panthers with nine points and seven steals.
Kody Kurtz added seven points, Brady Luste scored six points and Matt Marsden had six points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Port Byron next plays Mater Dei on Monday.
Marathon 60, Union Springs 55: The Wolves had a chance to tie it in the final minute but the shot rimmed out.
Hunter Martin led Union Springs with 16 points. Damon Brown and Jose Reyes each scored 13 points and Ryan Bailey scored eight points.
Union Springs (9-7) next plays on Tuesday against Groton.
Bishop Ludden 68, Skaneateles 41: Nate Fouts led the Lakers with 17 points. Jack Whirtley added eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn 38, Cortland 33: The Maroons knocked off the 12-2 Purple Tigers as Doray Dilallo scored 11 points with eight rebounds and five steals.
Marlee Solomon contributed nine points and four rebounds and Leah Middleton added six points and six rebounds.
Auburn (6-10) next plays Monday at Nottingham.
Union Springs 58, Marathon 47: Renee Park led the Wolves with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
Danielle Waldron scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Kailey Kalet added 10 points and Payton Gilbert scored eight points.
Union Springs improves to 12-3 and next plays Groton on Tuesday evening.
Moravia 52, Southern Cayuga 43: Maddy Kelly's 17 points and three assists led the Blue Devils. Allie Kehoe added 13 points and Brianna Steger scored nine points.
Avrey Colton led the Chiefs with 18 points.
Moravia (6-8) next plays Tuesday at Whitney Point. Southern Cayuga travels to Dryden on Tuesday.
Port Byron 48, North Rose-Wolcott 28: Ava Mills scored 18 points to help lead the Panthers. Grace Ford chipped in with 17 points.
Bishop Ludden 55, Skaneateles 40: Maeve Canty registered 15 points for the Lakers and Tatumn Pas’cal chipped in with nine.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Cato-Meridian 0: The Panthers swept by scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-12. Rileigh Gray led Port Byron with 10 aces, nine assists and a kill.
Cassie Nolte had five aces and four kills. Sophie Redmond had five kills and an ace. Jordan Cook had six kills and Abbey Ryan had five assists.
BOWLING
The Union Springs/Port Byron boys bowling beat Weedport 2,629-2,394 in a non-league match and the girls won 2,718-1,585.
For the boys, Michael Jesmer led the Wolves with a 607 series including a game of 223. For the girls, Colleen Jump led the Wolves with a 576 series with two high games of 203 and 202.
Union Springs/Port Byron hosts Dryden on Monday on senior recognition night.
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 6, New Hartford 1: Charlie Russell scored a pair of goals and a pair of assists for the Lakers.
Charlie Major added a goal and was credited with four assists. Cole Heintz had a goal and an assist and Cam Lowe and Garrett Krieger each scored a goal.
Drew Henderson had a pair of assists and Jacob French and Colin Weeks each added an assist. Skaneateles goalie Adam Casper made 13 saves.
Oswego 4, Auburn 2: Ty Hlywa (assist) and Austin Black found the twine for the Maroons. RJ Szakalski and Jack Chapman picked up assists. Mason Jones made 13 saves in two periods of work, while Aaron Kowal made nine saves in his lone period.
Two of Oswego’s goals came when Auburn had the goaltender pulled.
The Maroons host New Hartford on Tuesday.