Local Roundup: Moravia boys basketball beats Southern Cayuga

Port Byron 48, North Rose-Wolcott 28: Ava Mills scored 18 points to help lead the Panthers. Grace Ford chipped in with 17 points.

Bishop Ludden 55, Skaneateles 40: Maeve Canty registered 15 points for the Lakers and Tatumn Pas’cal chipped in with nine.

VOLLEYBALL

Port Byron 3, Cato-Meridian 0: The Panthers swept by scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-12. Rileigh Gray led Port Byron with 10 aces, nine assists and a kill.

Cassie Nolte had five aces and four kills. Sophie Redmond had five kills and an ace. Jordan Cook had six kills and Abbey Ryan had five assists.

BOWLING

The Union Springs/Port Byron boys bowling beat Weedport 2,629-2,394 in a non-league match and the girls won 2,718-1,585.

For the boys, Michael Jesmer led the Wolves with a 607 series including a game of 223. For the girls, Colleen Jump led the Wolves with a 576 series with two high games of 203 and 202.

Union Springs/Port Byron hosts Dryden on Monday on senior recognition night.

ICE HOCKEY