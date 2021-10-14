Local Roundup: Moravia field hockey shuts out Weedsport

Three different players tallied goals as Moravia field hockey took down Weedsport 3-0 on Thursday.
Bella Banerjee opened the scoring for the Blue Devils at the 6:58 mark of the first quarter off an assist from Grace Becker.
Bailey Williamson added a score in the second quarter, and then Grace Ike finished it off with a tally in the fourth quarter.
Riah Davis made 15 saves for Weedsport.
VOLLEYBALL
Skaneateles 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: The Lakers won via scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-21.
Gabriella Smart had four aces, eight digs and three kills for the Eagles.