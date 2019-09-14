Moravia football fell in its home opener against Hannibal Saturday, dropping a high-scoring affair, 46-27.
The Blue Devils scored twice in the first quarter on a pair of touchdown passes by Kyle Witten, but Hannibal answered with four of the next five scores.
In the fourth quarter, Moravia was outscored 20-6.
Witten finished 10-for-25 for 262 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Hunter Purdy was Witten’s favorite target, racking up 134 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Gavin Stayton caught two touchdown passes and finished with 88 yards.
Purdy also scored once on the ground. He recorded 39 yards on six carries.
Moravia is now 1-1.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga took seventh place at the Waverly Invitational.
Brooke Green took third in the 50 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle, while Brooke Green, Taylor Green, Ellie Burroughs and Molly Rejman took bronze in the 200 free relay.
You have free articles remaining.
The Chiefs swim at home Monday against Dryden.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Port Byron/Union Springs' Braden York finished in 24th place (18:21.8) to lead the Panthers at the East Syracuse Minoa Invitational. Other leaders for PB/US included Ryan Teabo in 72nd (19:48.0), Dylan Nolan in 73rd (19:48.4), Gabe Newton in 136th (22:10.9) and Jarrett Fronce in 155th (22:47.5).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Molly Yorkey came in 33rd place overall for Port Byron/Union Springs at the East Syracuse Minoa Invitational. She finished the course in 21:57.5. Other Panthers runners included Allie Wilmot in 97th (25:20.3), Allayna Dillon in 104th (25:35.2) and Hailey Short in 128th (26:36.3).
FROM FRIDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Moravia 3, Dryden 2: Kate Baylor led Moravia with 16 kills and four aces, while Sophia Amos had 15 kills and one ace. Abby Axton dished out 20 assists with three kills and five aces. Maddy Kelly notched 13 kills, three aces and one block.