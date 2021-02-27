Local Roundup: Moravia girls basketball hands Union Springs first loss

In the teams' second meeting in three days, Moravia girls basketball handed Union Springs its first loss of the season on Saturday by a score of 48-41.
Kate Baylor was the Blue Devils' leading scorer, recording 17 points while going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Next was Sophia Amos with 14 points, while Allison Kehoe added 10.
For the Wolves, Lilly Casler had 16 points, Kailey Kalet posted 10 and Xavia Evener pitched in with eight.
Moravia next plays at home against Whitney Point on Wednesday. Union Springs hits the road for Marathon on Tuesday.
Weedsport 76, Solvay 44: Senior Suzie Nemec went off for 29 points to guide the Warriors to a win over the Bearcats. Mariah Quigley added 13 points, Emma Stark had nine all on 3s, and Lauren DeJohn added eight.
Weedsport's next game is at Onondaga on Monday.
Southern Cayuga 42, Whitney Point 25: Leading the Chiefs was Charli Bennett with 11 points, while Avrey Colton notched 10 points and Kylie Rejman scored seven.
Southern Cayuga plays again Saturday at Odessa-Montour.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 61, Moravia 56: Hunter Martin's 3-pointer with about 35 seconds remaining served as the winning shot for the Wolves, who also hit a pair of free throws at the end to close it out.
Moravia was ahead by 12 midway through the second quarter challenged to win their second game over Union Springs this week, but the Wolves battled back to tie it in the third and won it late.
Union Springs' Damon Brown finished with a game-high 20 points, while Jose Reyes scored 15 and Martin posted 14.
For Moravia, Ahbram Wasileski scored 14, while Josh Cespedes and Aiden Kelly both scored 11.
Weedsport 73, Solvay 44: Josh O'Connor registered 24 points to lead the Warriors to their sixth win. Mitch Feocco contributed 10 points, while Tommy Sickler and Justin Miles both finished with seven.
Weedsport (6-2) hosts Jordan-Elbridge on Tuesday.
Southern Cayuga 63, Whitney Point 35: The Chiefs were propelled to their sixth win of the year thanks to another strong defensive performance.
Nick Thurston and Jackson Otis led the team with 14 points each, and Brandon Vanacore scored 13.
"We moved the ball well and the kids played hard. We were again led by our defense," coach Dennis Johnson said.
Southern Cayuga is now 6-2.
SWIMMING
Weedsport 91, Pulaski 74: Five swimmers for Weedsport claimed victories in individual events, while the team also won a pair of relays. Nash Hertlein was the winner in the 200 free (2:17.09) and 500 free (6:02.28). Caleb Tracy won the 50 free (25:06). Christina Jackson had the top score for diving (252.85). Samantha Whitman posted the best time in the 100 fly (1:09.33). Will Sterling was first in the 100 free (54.30).
In the 200 medley relay, Nolan Carner, Sterling, Whitman and Tracy clocked a time of 2:01.41. Sterling, Forrest Nguyen, Carner and Tracy teamed up to take the 200 free relay (1:43.20).
FROM EARLIER THIS WEEK
HOCKEY
Skaneateles 8, Fayetteville-Manlius 0: Garrett Krieger scored a hat trick and picked up two assists, while Luke Renaud scored twice and added one assist on Friday. Henry Major (assist), Colin Morrissey and Braeden Weeks rounded out the scoring.
Charlie Major racked up five assists, while Drew Henderson also had a pair.
Adam Casper earned the win, making six saves in 32 minutes. Chad Lowe played the final 13 minutes but did not face a shot.
Skaneateles (10-0) next plays against Christian Brothers Academy Monday at the New York State Fairgrounds Coliseum.
CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt 2, Auburn 1: Tied at a goal apiece after two periods, CBA/JD scored the decider in the third to down the Maroons.
Carter Mizro had Auburn's goal, with assists credited with Christian Testa and Evan Moore.
Andrew Murphy made 34 saves on 36 shots against.
Auburn (2-5) travels to Cicero-North Syracuse on Monday.