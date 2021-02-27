Local Roundup: Moravia girls basketball hands Union Springs first loss

Moravia was ahead by 12 midway through the second quarter challenged to win their second game over Union Springs this week, but the Wolves battled back to tie it in the third and won it late.

Union Springs' Damon Brown finished with a game-high 20 points, while Jose Reyes scored 15 and Martin posted 14.

For Moravia, Ahbram Wasileski scored 14, while Josh Cespedes and Aiden Kelly both scored 11.

Weedsport 73, Solvay 44: Josh O'Connor registered 24 points to lead the Warriors to their sixth win. Mitch Feocco contributed 10 points, while Tommy Sickler and Justin Miles both finished with seven.

Weedsport (6-2) hosts Jordan-Elbridge on Tuesday.

Southern Cayuga 63, Whitney Point 35: The Chiefs were propelled to their sixth win of the year thanks to another strong defensive performance.

Nick Thurston and Jackson Otis led the team with 14 points each, and Brandon Vanacore scored 13.

"We moved the ball well and the kids played hard. We were again led by our defense," coach Dennis Johnson said.

Southern Cayuga is now 6-2.

SWIMMING