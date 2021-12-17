Local Roundup: Moravia girls basketball pulls away from Southern Cayuga

Tied at 19 at halftime, Moravia girls basketball pulled away in the second half to defeat Southern Cayuga 53-36 on Friday.

The Blue Devils outscored the Chiefs 19-7 in the third quarter, which was the difference.

Chloe Hanson led Moravia with 22 points and seven rebounds. Kate Baylor had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Moravia (4-2) heads to Tioga on Monday. Southern Cayuga is on the road at Spencer Van-Etten on Tuesday.

Auburn 49, Fulton 39: Peyton Maneri (four assists) and Leah Middleton (three assists, five rebounds) both notched 14 points for the Maroons.

Kylie Guarino led the defense with seven blocks and eight rebounds, along with six points. Lamontiona Johnson also had six points to go with 10 boards.

Auburn (3-2) hosts East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday.

Union Springs 52, Marathon 41: Kailey Kalet had a game-high 21 points and Payton Gilbert was credited with 13 points.

The Wolves’ defense, led by Kalet and Ella Johnson, held the Olympians to only four points in the second quarter.

Union Springs is off until next Wednesday, when the Wolves host Odessa-Montour.

Skaneateles 59, APW 29: Maddy Ramsgard had nine points in the first quarter alone and finished with a team-high 15 for the Lakers.

Ayla Pas’cal added 12 and Bella Pietropaoli totaled nine, which all came in the second half.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 76, Fulton 73: The Maroons took down the previously undefeated Raiders in overtime.

Shareef Edwards posted a double-double, racking up 28 points to go with 10 rebounds. DeSean Strachan was next among the top scorers, finishing with 24. Tony Borges added 15.

“We made enough plays to win,” Auburn coach Jim Marsh said. “We made some big stops at the end to close out the game in overtime.”

Auburn improves to 2-0 in league play. Next up is East Syracuse Minoa on the road on Tuesday.

Weedsport 69, Fabius-Pompey 39: The Warriors sprinted out to a 22-7 lead at halftime and Fabius couldn’t recover.

Thirteen different players recorded a point for the Weedsport and only two exceeded double figures in a balanced-scoring effort. Troy Brown paced the team with 15 and Ryan Adams had 10.

VOLLEYBALL

Weedsport 3, McGraw 0: The Warriors earned their second win of the season, closing out McGraw with a 25-22 victory in the third and final set.

Trinity Davis racked up 11 aces and 13 kills. Bella Guerrette handled all the set ups, totaling 22 assists. Faith Grady added three aces and three kills, while Elena Amodei slammed five kills.

Weedsport is 2-4.

DeRuyter 3, Port Byron 0: Jamie Cronin had three aces, two kills, five assists and nine digs for the Panthers. Ashley Rooker contributed three aces, one kill, two assists and two digs. Katelyn Ware figured in with two aces, six kills, six assists and four digs.

