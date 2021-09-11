Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer stuns Cato-Meridian in overtime

Moravia girls soccer pulled off a stunning comeback on Saturday to beat Cato-Meridian in the consolation game of the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament in Union Springs.
The Blue Devils were down 4-1 in the first half, but rallied to beat the Blue Devils 8-7.
Lynnae Russell (two assists), Kate Baylor (one assist) and Madalaina Raymond (one assist) all scored twice for the winners. Makenna Caza and Corinne Leonard (two assists) also found the back of the net. Abigail Myers was the winning goalkeeper with 16 saves.
For Cato-Meridian, Amber Clarke had four goals and one assist. Ella Powers added two goals and two assists. Sydney Baran rounded out the scoring with one tally.
BOYS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian 1, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: In the Jim Cufari tournament championship, Keegan Delap scored the only goal with less then 20 minutes left in the second half for the Eagles.
Jonathan Salmonsen made seven saves for J-E/C-M. Collin Park had five saves for US/PB.
Mason Garvey was named most valuable player of the tournament for the Eagles, who improve to 2-1. Teammate Ervin Vasquez also made the all-tournament team, as did US/PB's Dustin Walawender and Moravia's Logan Bell.
The Wolves (3-1) next play Dryden at home on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Auburn 9, Cato-Meridian 0: Finley Hogan, Ellie Dann, Olivia Daddabbo and Lauren Lowe all scored twice for the Maroons, while McKenna Wilmot scored once. Ahndria Wilson and Madison Traver both had a pair of assists. Lowe and Dann added one assist apiece.
Greene 2, Moravia 1 (double overtime): Bella Banerjee scored with 2:26 remaining in the fourth for Moravia to force overtime, but the Blue Devils couldn't complete the rally. Kaylee Miner had 12 saves in goal for Moravia.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Genesee 3, Cayuga 1: The Spartans won the first set 25-22, but then dropped three straight. Cayuga is now 0-2 on the season.
Paige Lane paced CCC with three aces, seven digs and two kills. Chayanne Okonewski had a team-high seven kills with six digs. Marrin Owens added eight digs on defense. Cassie Nolte contributed six digs, three kills and two aces.
CCC travels to SUNY Broome next Saturday.
FROM FRIDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs 3, Groton 1: In the opener of the Jim Cufari tournament, Nick Weaver scored twice and Tyler Lutkins added one goal as the Wolves clinched a spot in the championship.
One of Weaver's goals came on a penalty kick.
Hunter Martin and Ebon Brown added assists, while Collin Park saved three shots.
BOYS GOLF
Fulton 199, Auburn 210: Auburn's Carter Mizro was the medalist, recording a 2-over 37. Christian Hogan's 40, Trey Masters' 41 and Lucas Brown's 43 were the Maroons' next best scores. Aiden Tomandl added a 49.
Auburn (2-3) is home on Monday against Syracuse City.