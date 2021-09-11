Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer stuns Cato-Meridian in overtime

Moravia girls soccer pulled off a stunning comeback on Saturday to beat Cato-Meridian in the consolation game of the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament in Union Springs.

The Blue Devils were down 4-1 in the first half, but rallied to beat the Blue Devils 8-7.

Lynnae Russell (two assists), Kate Baylor (one assist) and Madalaina Raymond (one assist) all scored twice for the winners. Makenna Caza and Corinne Leonard (two assists) also found the back of the net. Abigail Myers was the winning goalkeeper with 16 saves.

For Cato-Meridian, Amber Clarke had four goals and one assist. Ella Powers added two goals and two assists. Sydney Baran rounded out the scoring with one tally.

BOYS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian 1, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: In the Jim Cufari tournament championship, Keegan Delap scored the only goal with less then 20 minutes left in the second half for the Eagles.

Jonathan Salmonsen made seven saves for J-E/C-M. Collin Park had five saves for US/PB.