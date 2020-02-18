Local Roundup: Moravia's Sovocool, Stayton, Union Springs' Reyes named all-stars

Seven Cayuga County boys basketball players were recognized as IAC All-Stars in the North Small School Division.

Moravia’s Deegan Sovocool and Gavin Stayton, and Union Springs’ Jose Reyes have been named IAC North Small School first-team all stars.

Justin Pettit was also selected for the second team for Moravia, as was Union Springs’ Ryan Bailey. For Southern Cayuga, Jared Howe and Jackson Otis both made the second team.

Section IV teams are expected to find out sectional seedings on Wednesday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Onondaga 86, Cayuga 59: The Spartans raced out to an early lead and were up for most of the first half, but couldn’t hold off the nationally-ranked Lazers.

OCC, which trailed by as much as nine, went on a 14-4 run to end the first half, then cruised in the second half to beat CCC.

Deonte Holder led CCC with 15 points, Scott Minnoe finished with 13 points, Stanley Beato scored 11 and Isaiah Landres added 10.

The Spartans finish the regular season 8-15 and will learn this week if they qualified for the Region III postseason.