Tylar Moss recorded a hat trick to lead the Skaneateles boys soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Mexico Tuesday.
Jack Donovan also scored for the Lakers, while Noah O'Connor, Colin Gaglione and Landon Hellwig each had an assist.
Andrew Neumann finished with one save for the shutout.
Skaneateles (5-2) travels to Jordan-Elbridge Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn 6, Syracuse 0: The Maroons' Brooke Reynolds scored twice, while Amelia Bartolotta, Grace Oliver and Sydney Marinelli each posted a goal and an assist.
Shannon Casper, Chloe Picciano and Katelyn Montone each had an assist, and Bryn Whitman recorded three saves in net.
Auburn (5-2) hosts Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday.
Pulaski 5, Cato-Meridian 0: Jocelyn Smith finished with eight saves for Cato-Meridian.
Cato-Meridian (2-3-1) travels to Tully Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport 1, Cazenovia 1: Christina Jackson opened the scoring for the Warriors, but the Lakers were able to even the score.
Erin Grady had an assist and Mariah Quigley made 12 saves.
Weedsport welcomes rival Port Byron on Thursday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Port Byron 15, Cato-Meridian inc.; Port Byron 22, Manlius Pebble Hill 34: The Panthers' Braden York won the race with a time of 17:47.
Dylan Nolan placed fourth (19:22), Ryan Teabo followed in fifth (19:27), Gabe Newton was eighth (22:11) and Jarrett Fronce took 10th (22:42).
Cato-Meridian's Merritt Cox came in second (18:36), while Kyle Allen finished seventh (22:00).
Port Byron (4-1) will compete in the Baldwinsville Invitational Saturday.
IAC Meet at Trumansburg: Southern Cayuga placed third with 64 points.
The Chiefs' Ben Stiadle came in ninth place (14:56.95). He was followed by Aidan Brown in 10th (14:58.23), Sean Kennedy in 12th (15:04.81), Brian Collier in 16th (15:20.44) and Jackson Otis in 17th (15:21.68).
Moravia's Nick Marnell placed 38th with a time of 17:27.02.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Cato-Meridian 15, Port Byron inc.; Cato-Meridian 15, Manlius Pebble Hill inc.: The Blue Devils' Lydia Cox took first place with a time of 23:44, and teammate Grace Cady was one second behind in second.
Julia Wilson came in third (24:41), Sarah Perez was sixth (25:54), Ariana Proper finished seventh (25:55) and Raven Ducharme placed eighth (25:51).
Allie Wilmot led the way for Port Byron in fifth (25:25). Alayna Dillon was ninth (26:21) and Hailey Short came in 10th (27:47).
Port Byron will compete in the Baldwinsville Invitational Saturday.
IAC Meet at Trumansburg: Southern Cayuga placed third with 64 points.
Sophia Bennett took seventh for the Chiefs (17:21.26). She was followed by Betsy Gloss in 12th (18:01.94), Brianna Gentile in 15th (18:28.25), Marissa Wiemann in 20th (19:00.56) and Faith Shields in 21st (19:01.05).
Alexa O'Brien was the top finisher for Moravia in 29th (21:13.87).
GIRLS TENNIS
Christian Brothers Academy 5, Skaneateles 2: The Lakers' Lily Miller picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win in the third singles match.
Ella Danforth and Emma Miller bested their opponents in first singles (3-6, 6-4, 7-5).
Skaneateles (5-2) hits the road to take on Mexico Thursday.
Chittenango 7, Jordan-Elbridge 0: The Eagles are now 4-5 on the season.
Jordan-Elbridge hosts Homer on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Groton 0: The Wolves picked up a sweep by scores of 25-5, 25-10, 25-17.
Ruth Jackson posted team-highs in both aces (7) and kills (4), while adding seven service points. Ellie Sochan secured 13 service points with six aces and one kill. Aurora Lucas finished with six aces, six assists and nine service points. Marrin Owens added two aces, six assists, two kills, one dig and six service points, and Payton Gilbert chipped in with four aces, two kills, two blocks and five service points.
Union Springs improves to 3-1 overall.