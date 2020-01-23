Local Roundup: Nemec scores 41 points to help lead Weedsport past Port Byron

Suzie Nemec scored 41 of her team's 56 points as the Weedsport girls basketball team beat Port Byron 56-48 on Thursday night. Nemec made 13 field goals, a pair of 3-pointers and 13 free throws.
The Panthers led after the first quarter 11-9 but the second quarter was key as the Warriors came back to take a 26-17 lead at halftime. Port Byron outscored Weedsport 15-14 in the third quarter as the score was 40-32 going into the final period.
Ava Mills led Port Byron with 23 points and seven rebounds. Grace Ford contributed 10 points and Rileigh Luste added nine points and 18 rebounds. Jenna Mapley pulled down nine rebounds and added four steals.
VOLLEYBALL
Chittenango 3, Port Byron 0: The Panthers lost by scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15.
Rileigh Gray had 10 assists, nine digs and two aces. Miranda Aldrich added seven digs, three kills and an ace. Cassie Nolte had five kills, three aces and three digs. Sophie Redmond had three aces, three digs and three blocks. Jordan Cook had two digs, an ace and a kill.
Faith Heritage 3, Weedsport 2: The Warriors lost in the fifth set, they dropped the first, 21-25, came back to take the second, 25-15, barely lost the third, 24-26, rallied in the fourth 25-21 to tie and barely lost the deciding fifth, 23-25.
Taylor Hunter led the Warriors with 15 assists, nine aces, four digs and four blocks. Kari Wheeler contributed 12 blocks, five digs, two aces and an assist. Alexa Edersheim had 13 digs and three aces. Trinity Davis had eight kills, five digs, seven assists and a block. Sydney Manchester had five dogs, three kills and two aces. Jenna Squires added seven aces, four dogs and two kills. Makayla Foltz had six digs and two kills.
ICE HOCKEY
You have free articles remaining.
Skaneateles 5, Fayetteville-Manlius 3: The Lakers erupted for four goals in the third period to beat the Hornets.
Cole Heintz led the Lakers with a pair of goals and Drew Henderson added a goal and an assist. Garrett Krieger and Charlie Major each scored a goal. Charlie Russell contributed three assists. Jacob French, Cam Lowe and Luke Renaud each had an assist.
Skaneateles goalie Chad Lowe made 14 saves.
BOWLING
Auburn boys 2834, Cortland 2593: Tyler Kraushaar led the Maroons with a 617 series and a game of 244.
Auburn girls 2814, Cortland 2270: Kaylee Hodson's 708 series and high game of 247 led the Maroons.
FROM WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Weedsport 76, Mater Dei Academy 53: Aidan Mabbett and Josh O’Connor both notched 11 points in the Warriors’ win. Tommy Sickler and Mitch Feocco both picked up 10 points. Owen Mabbett contributed nine.
With the win, Weedsport remains undefeated on the season with a 13-0 record. The Warriors host Onondaga on Friday in a meeting between a pair of state-ranked teams. Weedsport currently sits at No. 7 in Class C, while Onondaga is No. 12.