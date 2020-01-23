Local Roundup: Nemec scores 41 points to help lead Weedsport past Port Byron

Suzie Nemec scored 41 of her team's 56 points as the Weedsport girls basketball team beat Port Byron 56-48 on Thursday night. Nemec made 13 field goals, a pair of 3-pointers and 13 free throws.

The Panthers led after the first quarter 11-9 but the second quarter was key as the Warriors came back to take a 26-17 lead at halftime. Port Byron outscored Weedsport 15-14 in the third quarter as the score was 40-32 going into the final period.

Ava Mills led Port Byron with 23 points and seven rebounds. Grace Ford contributed 10 points and Rileigh Luste added nine points and 18 rebounds. Jenna Mapley pulled down nine rebounds and added four steals.

VOLLEYBALL

Chittenango 3, Port Byron 0: The Panthers lost by scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15.

Rileigh Gray had 10 assists, nine digs and two aces. Miranda Aldrich added seven digs, three kills and an ace. Cassie Nolte had five kills, three aces and three digs. Sophie Redmond had three aces, three digs and three blocks. Jordan Cook had two digs, an ace and a kill.