Local Roundup: Nemec scores 17 points to lead Weedsport girls basketball team
LOCAL ROUNDUP

  Updated
Union Springs Weedsport girls basketball 14.JPG

Weedsport's Suzie Nemec grabs a rebound away from Union Springs' Grace Perkins during the 47th annual Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship game Dec. 27, 2019 at Cayuga Community College.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Suzie Nemec scored 17 points as the Weedsport girls basketball team beat Fabius-Pompey 58-18 on Thursday night.

Emma Stark added 15 points and Frannie Milton scored seven points.

VOLLEYBALL

Onondaga 3, Port Byron 1: The Panthers were eliminated in the sectional quarterfinals.

Rileigh Gray led Port Byron with 14 assists, 13 digs, a kill and an ace. Sophie Redmond contributed six kills, five blocks, an ace, an assist and a dig.

Alison Grudzien had nine digs and two aces. Cassie Nolte had seven digs and four kills. Gabriella Atchinson added seven digs and a kill. Miranda Aldrich had four kills, two digs and an ace. Anna Vincent had three digs and a kill.

Port Byron ends its season with a 13-9 record.

