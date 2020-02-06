Local Roundup: Nemec scores 17 points to lead Weedsport girls basketball team

Suzie Nemec scored 17 points as the Weedsport girls basketball team beat Fabius-Pompey 58-18 on Thursday night.
Emma Stark added 15 points and Frannie Milton scored seven points.
VOLLEYBALL
You have free articles remaining.
Onondaga 3, Port Byron 1: The Panthers were eliminated in the sectional quarterfinals.
Rileigh Gray led Port Byron with 14 assists, 13 digs, a kill and an ace. Sophie Redmond contributed six kills, five blocks, an ace, an assist and a dig.
Alison Grudzien had nine digs and two aces. Cassie Nolte had seven digs and four kills. Gabriella Atchinson added seven digs and a kill. Miranda Aldrich had four kills, two digs and an ace. Anna Vincent had three digs and a kill.
Port Byron ends its season with a 13-9 record.