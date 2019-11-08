A pair of Southern Cayuga cross country runners qualified for the state meet at the Section IV championships held Thursday at Chenango Valley State Park.
Competing in Class D, Southern Cayuga's boys team finished in second place with 99 points. The Chiefs' Aidan Brown finished ninth in a time of 18:39.7 to qualify for the NYSPHSAA Championships which will be held in Plattsburgh on Nov. 16.
Other Southern Cayuga finishers included Sean Kennedy, who was 18th with a time of 19:27.0, Jackson Otis, who was 21st with a time of 19:38.5, Brian Collier, who was 25th with a time of 19:50.0 and Kyle Stewart, who was 26th with a time of 19:52.7.
You have free articles remaining.
The Southern Cayuga girls team took third place in Class D with 68 points. Sophia Bennett led the Chiefs with a seventh-place finish with a time of 21:01.2 to qualify for the NYSPHSAA Championships.
Other Southern Cayuga finishers included Betsy Gloss, who was 13th with a time of 23:06.2, Marissa Wiemann, who was 15th with a time of 23:55.5, Brianna Gentile, who finished 16th with a time of 24:03.2 and Faith Shields, who was 17th with a time of 24:46.3.