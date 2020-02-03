Local Roundup: Port Byron boys basketball starts week off with win

Port Byron boys basketball started the week off with a win over Mater Dei Academy 50-40 on Monday.
Kody Kurtz paced the Panthers' scoring with a 14-point night that included four assists. Mason Helmer contributed a double-double, scoring 13 points while coming down with 11 rebounds. Matt Marsden added six points and 12 rebounds.
Port Byron is home against Cato-Meridian on Wednesday.
Cato-Meridian 71, Onondaga 61: Now winners of three of their last four, the Blue Devils were led by 28 points from Marcus Ramacus, 16 points by Isiah Swann and 11 points from Trevor Lunkenheimer.
Tied at 33 at halftime, Cato-Meridian outscored Onondaga 19-14 in both the third and fourth quarters to take control of the game.
The Blue Devils (9-7) travel to Port Byron on Wednesday.
Whitney Point 75, Moravia 73: Four players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, but it wasn’t enough to pick up the win.
Deegan Sovocool paced Moravia’s offense with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Gavin Stayton (four rebounds, three assists) was right on his heels with 17 points. Ryan Robbins chipped in with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Justin Pettit added 10. Josh Cespedes contributed eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nottingham 58, Auburn 37: Leah Middleton registered nine points for the Maroons, while Doray DiLallo added eight.
Auburn (6-11) is home against Oswego on Tuesday.
BOWLING
Union Springs/Port Byron bowling swept a meet against Dryden Monday at Starlite Lanes.
Michael Jesmer led the boys with a 622 series, including a high game of 254. James Casbarro added a 567, while Thomas Radley and Matthew Ward both scored 562s.
On the girls side, Jada Kimball recorded a 585,Colleen Jump had a 555, Makayla Smith finished with a 546, and Alexis Colbert shot a 518.
With the win, the US/PB girls have clinched the IAC. The boys are currently tied for second place.
Several members of the team will travel to Waverly on Saturday for the IAC tournament.
FROM SUNDAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Herkimer 64, Cayuga 61: The Spartans led at halftime, but could not complete the upset against the Generals, who are currently ranked 10th overall in the nation.
Forwards Jania Freeman (Auburn HS) and Gretchen Earl combined for 17 points in the opening quarter, and Cayuga held a 31-28 advantage at the half. Herkimer battled back to take a four-point lead by the end of the third and eventually built that lead to nine in the fourth. CCC cut its deficit to two with about a minute left, but the Generals closed out the game with two free throws to secure the win.
Freeman led CCC with 24 points, adding nine rebounds and four blocks. Earl finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Fatimaah Findley added 13 points and six boards.
CCC (7-11) hosts Jefferson on Wednesday.