Local Roundup: Port Byron boys basketball starts week off with win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nottingham 58, Auburn 37: Leah Middleton registered nine points for the Maroons, while Doray DiLallo added eight.

Auburn (6-11) is home against Oswego on Tuesday.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron bowling swept a meet against Dryden Monday at Starlite Lanes.

Michael Jesmer led the boys with a 622 series, including a high game of 254. James Casbarro added a 567, while Thomas Radley and Matthew Ward both scored 562s.

On the girls side, Jada Kimball recorded a 585,Colleen Jump had a 555, Makayla Smith finished with a 546, and Alexis Colbert shot a 518.

With the win, the US/PB girls have clinched the IAC. The boys are currently tied for second place.

Several members of the team will travel to Waverly on Saturday for the IAC tournament.

FROM SUNDAY

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Herkimer 64, Cayuga 61: The Spartans led at halftime, but could not complete the upset against the Generals, who are currently ranked 10th overall in the nation.