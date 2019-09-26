Rileigh Luste scored a pair of goals as the Port Byron field hockey team shut out Homer 4-0 on Thursday.
Panthers goalie Maria Burns made five saves in the shutout.
Rileigh Gray and Grace Ford (assist) each scored a goal. Alison Grudzien contributed a pair of assists.
Newark Valley 1, Moravia 0: The Blue Devils failed to score off five shots on goal. Goalie Brook Purdy made five saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 3, Groton 2: Zane Vaughn scored a pair of goals to lead the Wolves. Michael Cabal scored a goal and Beder Juarez contributed a pair of assists.
Goalie Nick Weaver made nine saves, including one on a fast-break shot from point-blank range on what would have been the game-tying goal.
Union Springs/Port Byron is now 2-7 on the season and next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southern Cayuga.
GIRLS SOCCER
East Syracuse-Minoa 2, Auburn 0: Maroons goalie Bryn Whitman made four saves.
BOYS GOLF
Auburn 200, ESM Blue 215, ESM Orange 247: For the second straight day, the Maroons won in a sweep, this time at the Links at Erie Village.
Auburn's medalist was Ross Burgmaster with a 37, followed by Carter Mizro's 38 and Jack Leader's 39. Colin Tardif and Christian Hogan both shot 43s.
Auburn plays its final regular season match on Monday against Cortland at Willowbrook CC in Cortland.
FROM WEDNESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 3, Marcellus 2: The Lakers ended the Mustangs' undefeated streak at nine games.
Tylar Moss led Skaneateles offensively with one goal and two assists.
Owen Cheney and Colin Gaglione each scored once, Landon Hellwig added an assist and Andrew Neumann made six saves for the victory.
Skaneateles (7-2) plays St. Francis Friday.