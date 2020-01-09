Grace Ford scored 25 points as the Port Byron girls basketball team beat Cato-Meridian 67-33 on Thursday night.
Ford also contributed five assists and four steals. For the Panthers, Rileigh Luste scored 14 points with two assists, six steals and eight rebounds. Jenna Mapley added 11 points with 10 rebounds and Ava Mills scored 10 points.
Weedsport 78, Pulaski 35: Suzie Nemec paced the Warriors with 23 points and Emma Stark was close behind with 21. Sarah Carroll added 10 points and Jenna Sullivan scored eight points.
Weedsport (11-1) next plays on Tuesday against Tully.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Fabius-Pompey 1: The Panthers came back after dropping the first set to win the next three by scores of 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-22.
Miranda Aldrich had 14 kills, 12 digs, an ace and a block. Rileigh Gray had 21 assists and a pair of digs. Jordan Cook added seven kills, two digs, an ace, an assist and a block.
Cassie Nolte contributed six digs, five kills and an ace. Sophie Redmond had four kills, three aces and three digs. Gabriella Atchinson added seven digs.
BOYS BOWLING
Auburn 2,894, Syracuse 1,962: James Wilkes led the Maroons with a 663 series including a high game of 247. Tyler Kraushaar added a 604 series.
GIRLS BOWLING
You have free articles remaining.
Auburn 2,763, Syracuse 1,530: Kaylee Hodson's 664 series, including a high game of 258, paced the Maroons. Lily Snyder contributed a 620.
SWIMMING
New Hartford 97, Weedsport 84: Joe Wloch won a pair of events for the Warriors. He was first in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:01.85 and first in the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:26.58.
Will Sterling won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:14.08 and the 400 freestyle relay of Wloch, Nash Hertlein, Samantha Whitman and Forrest Nguyen won in 4:15.37.
Waverly 114, Southern Cayuga 56: Joey Angotti had a state-qualifying time in a second-place finish in the butterfly as the Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season to their league rival. He also won the 50 freestyle.
Freshman Peter Angotti took first in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. The team swims again against Class B champions Chenango Valley on Tuesday. The Chiefs are now 5-1 on the season.
LOCAL COLLEGES
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Cayuga 64, Corning 49: The Spartans outscored their opponents 35-23 in the second half to win their conference opener.
Gretchen Earl led Cayuga with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Fatimaah Findley scored 13 points, Tanyea Jansson contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Jania Freeman added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Cayuga (5-6 overall; 1-0 Midstate Conference) next plays Tuesday at Jefferson.